Cub Tracks passes on the chili

Crafty veteran southpaw Drew Smyly faced the Reds and promising young Cuban pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez Monday at the Great American Ballpark. Smyly applied a little magic to get out of the first, where he wasn’t exactly sharp, and Nick Senzel robbed Ian Happ of extras for a pulse-pounding beginning, and away we went... it was nice to be able to see the game, which continued on in that relatively quiet manner, with the pitchers telling the story, until the Cubs dialed up some exit velo in the top of the fourth after a Mike Moustakas miscue. Cincinnati retorted with a crooked number...

Doubles are wild! pic.twitter.com/7gOshTfamp — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 23, 2022

But Ian Happ, the ex-Bearcat and Pittsburgh-area native, lodged a ball in the stands himself and that was all she wrote. Al has details in his recap.

#Cubs win the series opener in Cincinnati!



- Happ: HR, 4 RBI

- Wisdom: HR in 4 straight games pic.twitter.com/saNburgNQB — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 24, 2022

Hopefully today’s contest has similar results.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views.

The outcry over the trade of several star players has subsided over the last year, giving Cubs President Jed Hoyer a chance to breathe.



But have Cubs fans finally started buying in to the Hoyer’s game plan?https://t.co/rvYaKGai4t — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) May 23, 2022

Nico Hoerner (right ankle sprain) is currently taking batting practice. He will field grounders tomorrow, Ross said.



Ross: “He’s progressing well every day. … He’s close.” #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 23, 2022

Food for Thought:

Hundreds Of Feet Below Missouri Sits A 1.4-Billion-Pound Store Of "Government Cheese"https://t.co/MNbsrDLdKa pic.twitter.com/w7L4pz8hFz — IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 23, 2022

NASA: "You’ve heard of sharknado, now get ready for sharkcano." https://t.co/KZyMWtGDI4 — Futurism (@futurism) May 23, 2022

Video Shows How Skydiving Salamanders Use Their Gnarly Skills To Survive Leaping From Redwoodshttps://t.co/6zGqYbubJO pic.twitter.com/V7F9lI1rBX — IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 23, 2022

