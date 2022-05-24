Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 24

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were blue after losing to the Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals), 9-4.

(You may say they’re always blue, but the I-Cubs have those awful red alternate uniforms.)

Starter Mark Leiter Jr. pitched the first 2.1 innings and allowed three runs on four hits. He exited in the third inning immediately after Paul DeJong hit a two-run home run off of him. Leiter struck out two and walked no one.

Eric Stout replaced Leiter in the third inning and finished off that frame without incident. But then he loaded the bases on the fourth inning with a single and two walks before giving up a grand slam to Ben DeLuzio. He retired one more batter before his day was done. Stout got the loss after allowing four runs on two hits and two walks in one inning. Stout struck out one.

David Bote played the entire game at third base and went 3 for 5 with one run scored in his rehab assignment.

Fellow rehabber Clint Frazier played the entire game in left field and was 0 for 4. He scored a run in the first inning after reaching on a fielder’s choice.

First baseman Jared Young went 2 for 4 and scored one run.

Tennessee Smokies

Rained out at Rocket City. They’ll play a doubleheader on Friday.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs decoyed the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers), 6-4.

Daniel Palencia pitched the first three innings and gave up just one unearned run on one hit. He struck out three, walked two and hit one batter.

Riley Martin had a rough outing in relief of Palencia. He allowed three runs on three hits over three innings. He also hit three batters. He only walked two but he struck out three.

Eduarniel Nunez entered after Martin and got the win in relief with two perfect innings. Nunez struck out two.

Hunter Bigge pitched the ninth inning and picked up his fourth save. Bigge walked the first batter he faced, but then retired the next three in order. Bigge did not strike anyone out.

Shortstop Fabian Pertuz broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning with a two-run double. Pertuz was 2 for 4.

Second baseman Yeison Santana was 2 for 4 with a walk and one run scored.

Right fielder Owen Caissie hit a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning. He later scored in that inning. Caissie went 1 for 4.

Highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans hit a hole-in-one against the Augusta Green Jackets (Braves), 8-5. It was the Pelicans ninth-straight victory.

Starter Porter Hodge got the win with five solid innings. Hodge allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits. He struck out seven and walked just one.

Luis A. Rodriguez relieved Hodge and cruised by retiring the first nine batters he faced. Then he absolutely ran out of gas in the ninth inning and walked the bases loaded two outs. All three runners would score after he left for Jarod Wright, so Rodriguez’s final line was three runs on no hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

DH Miguel Fabrizio hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning, his first of the season. Fabrizio went 1 for 4 with a walk and three total RBI.

Third baseman James Triantos raised his batting average over .300 for the first time this year by going 3 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored three times.

Second baseman Reginald Preciado also had three hits, going 3 for 4 with a walk. Preciado had two RBI and one run scored.

Shortstop Kevin Made went 2 for 5 with an RBI double in the fifth inning.