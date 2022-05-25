Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Wednesday 5/25, 5:40 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

This weather forecast might not be conducive to baseball in Cincinnati tonight. So, here’s the local radar to keep handy.

Wednesday notes...

PATTY SMARTS AND THE TANK: Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel are the first pair of Cubs to combine for eight homers in five games since Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber did it from August 28-September 1, 2020.

Frank Schwindel homered twice last night to extend the Cubs’ multi-homer streak to five games. The last time the Cubs went six or more consecutive games with multiple long balls was May 22-29, 2019 when they had an eight-game streak. THE STARTERS: Cubs starting pitchers have posted a 3.48 ERA (33 earned runs in 85⅓ innings) in the team’s last 16 games since May 8, allowing more than three runs only twice ... the 3.48 ERA during that span is third-lowest in the NL. Over those last 16 games Cubs starters have walked 26 and struck out 78 while the opponents’ BA is .230 (73-for-317).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Reds lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Luis Castillo, RHP

Which Kyle Hendricks do we get tonight? The guy who nearly threw a complete-game shutout against the Padres? Or the guy who got hit hard by the Diamondbacks last Friday?

One thing is for sure. GABP is not the best place for Kyle to get back on track. He has a lifetime 5.75 ERA in 12 starts there, which is his worst at any ballpark where he’s started more than five times.

Good luck, Kyle. He does have an undefeated starting catcher with him tonight. (Yes, I’m joking. Mostly.)

Luis Castillo had a late start to his 2022 season due to some shoulder issues and didn’t pitch at all in April. His three May starts have been bad, mediocre and good, so he might be rounding into form.

Last year he made three starts vs. the Cubs and posted a 4.41 ERA and 1.592 WHIP. Most of that was against Cubs who are no longer with the team. No current Cubs position player has any career at-bats against Castillo.

We’ll see who gets the better of these first matchups.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Discuss amongst yourselves.