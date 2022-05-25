 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Here comes the Judge

A look at news from around baseball. Aaron Judge is good. So is Manny Machado. What happens to those crypto sponsorships when the bottom falls out?

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Let’s all be excellent to each other today.

Let’s just try to make tomorrow better, OK?

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...