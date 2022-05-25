Cubs roster move: Yan Gomes to injured list, Nico Hoerner activated

Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner headed to the injured list after a freak ankle injury a couple of weeks ago in San Diego when he and umpire Dan Iassogna collided.

Today, he’s back:

Hoerner back from IL (not in lineup). Gomes to IL (oblique).



Contreras (hammy) available off bench. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) May 25, 2022

Yan Gomes had been in Tuesday’s lineup but was scratched with the oblique injury. Truth be told, I’m not 100 percent sure where he suffered that, but obliques can be tough to come back from, so he’s being given some time off.

P.J. Higgins, who started Tuesday’s game and had his best MLB day, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored, will be in the starting lineup catching Wednesday night’s game against the Reds. I keep jokingly pointing out that the Cubs are undefeated with Higgins catching (5-0 last year, 2-0 this year) and I suppose I’ll keep doing it until they lose. Which, hopefully, will not be tonight.

Today’s game preview will post at 3:30 p.m. CT.