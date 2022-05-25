Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 25

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were tied 4-4 in the top of the eighth inning in Memphis when their game was suspended by rain. They will try to complete the game before tomorrow’s regularly-scheduled game. The I-Cubs have runners on first and second with one out and Jared Young at the plate.

We actually have highlights:

Play-by-play on a tarp pull? Why not. We are in a rain delay against Memphis, tied 4-4 in the 8th inning at AutoZone Park. pic.twitter.com/bjBXETaBge — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 25, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

For the second-straight night, the Smokies were rained out at Rocket City. They’ll try to play a doubleheader on Sunday after playing a doubleheader on Friday.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were pecked by the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers), 4-3.

Starter Jordan Wicks pitched well but got hung with the loss anyway. Wicks allowed just one run on four hits over five innings. Wicks struck out three and walked no one.

Walker Powell pitched the other four innings and this game remained 1-0 until the top of the ninth when Powell gave up three runs to make it 4-0. Powell allowed three runs on five hits over four innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Those three insurance runs that the Loons got in the top of the ninth proved decisive, because South Bend stormed back for three runs in the bottom of the ninth. First, left fielder Yohendrick Pinango doubled home Scott McKeon with no outs for the Cubs’ first run. Then with two outs, catcher Caleb Knight hit a two-run home run to make it 4-3. But that would be all South Bend could manage.

Knight went 2 for 3 with his first home run of the season and a walk.

Pinango was 1 for 4.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans won their tenth-straight game by shredding the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 8-0.

Starter Luis Devers got the win with five scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, all singles, and he walked three. Devers struck out seven.

Devers got in a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth inning when he did this.

Devers domination.



Seven strikeouts and this incredible double play to get out of a bases-loaded jam.#MBPelicans pic.twitter.com/eWiBmuW8Oj — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) May 26, 2022

Right fielder Kevin Alcantara had a huge night as he drove home six of the Pelicans eight runs. First, Alcantara had a three-run, bases-loaded double in the top of the third inning. In the top of the fifth inning, he blasted a two-run home run, his fifth on the year. He added in an RBI groundout in the seventh inning.

Alcantara finished the night 3 for 5.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 2 for 5 with two steals. Crow-Armstrong scored three times and had one run batted in.

Third baseman James Triantos stayed hot, going 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored twice.

Left fielder Ezequiel Pagan went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Here’s Alcantara’s blast. They later corrected the number of home runs Alcantara has.