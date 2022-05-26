Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Thursday 5/26, 11:35 a.m. CT

Once again, it’s possible inclement weather will interrupt this game, so here’s the area radar for you to keep handy:

Thursday notes...

DOUBLING THEIR PLEASURE: The Cubs hit two doubles in Wednesday night’s game and now have had extra-base hits in 43 consecutive games at Great American Ball Park. The 43 games is the longest such streak at GABP in Cubs franchise history. The previous longest run was 42 games from September 5, 2008 to September 11, 2013.

As of today, Andrelton Simmons has logged 10 years of MLB Service time. One other Cub has reached that milestone this year: Drew Smyly. WORDS OF WISDOM: Patrick Wisdom reached his one-year mark as a major leaguer yesterday. In that calendar year, Wisdom is tied for second in home runs (38) among all MLB players with Bryce Harper. Only Pete Alonso (42) has more since May 25, 2021.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Willy and Nico return to the #Cubs starting lineup! pic.twitter.com/GmW5X6B4uq — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 26, 2022

Reds lineup:

Old friend alert: Albert Almora Jr. in the Reds lineup today.

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Hunter Greene, RHP

Could it be that Justin Steele has finally established himself as a good starting pitcher in the major leagues?

It’s only two starts, but his last two have been outstanding: four hits and one run allowed in 11 innings, with 19 strikeouts.

Last year he made two relief appearances and two starts vs. the Reds and the results weren’t good: 6.00 ERA, 1.500 WHIP in 12 innings. But he seems like a different pitcher now, and no current Reds batter has more than six career AB against him.

Hunter Greene was a highly-touted No. 1 pick of the Reds in 2017 (second overall pick). He pitched briefly (and not well) in their system in 2017 and 2018 and then had Tommy John surgery and didn’t return to the mound until last year.

His first five starts weren’t good, but the last three: 1.93 ERA, 1.018 WHIP, 21 strikeouts in 18⅔ innings. That included allowing no hits to the Pirates May 15, though Pittsburgh won anyway.

He’s still got a high walk rate (five per nine innings) and leads the NL with 12 home runs allowed. As you can see by the graphic below, he throws HARD — averaging 98 on his fastball. In one game alone in April he threw 39 pitches at least 100 miles per hour. Yikes.

He’s never faced the Cubs or anyone on the Cubs’ active roster. So this will be interesting.

Please visit our SB Nation Reds site Red Reporter.

Discuss amongst yourselves.