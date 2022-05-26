 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks’ rock rolls back

The latest edition of our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one tried but didn’t make it over the crest.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Wednesday night, the Professor, Kyle Hendricks, took the hill opposite Luis Castillo. Former Cincinnati Bearcat Ian Happ staked him to a quick lead but some Joey Votto extra-base action meant that the Reds took the lead back and that the Cubs had to play catchup.

I notice Alfonso Rivas’ BA heading back up again as he continues to barrel the ball. The strike zone for the Cubs looked pretty wide though, and Schwisdom struggled some. Kyle’s not Kyle anymore, I’m afraid. This is who he is now. But he kept the Cubs in the game. The bats just never took over. David Ross did his level best to inspire his squad following a round of musical chins. The outcome was in doubt until the final pitch was thrown, but the Cubs never did get over the hump.

I thought Ryan Dempster did an extraordinary job. He was constantly informative and seems to get along with Boog. He doesn’t have JD’s sly wit, though. But he was prepared and relaxed and didn’t imitate Harry Caray at all.

One more game in the series. White Sox coming up after a off-day, and then a spate of division matches. Roster Jenga is approaching. I suspect Jonathan Villar will be packing light, among others. Ildemaro Vargas has been outrighted to Iowa. If he refuses the assignment, he becomes a free agent.

