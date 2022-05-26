Cub Tracks’ rock rolls back

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Wednesday night, the Professor, Kyle Hendricks, took the hill opposite Luis Castillo. Former Cincinnati Bearcat Ian Happ staked him to a quick lead but some Joey Votto extra-base action meant that the Reds took the lead back and that the Cubs had to play catchup.

R̶e̶d̶ ̶l̶i̶g̶h̶t̶

Green light!



Only Happ's 2nd career hit on a 3-0 count. pic.twitter.com/CmuQergc6V — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 25, 2022

I notice Alfonso Rivas’ BA heading back up again as he continues to barrel the ball. The strike zone for the Cubs looked pretty wide though, and Schwisdom struggled some. Kyle’s not Kyle anymore, I’m afraid. This is who he is now. But he kept the Cubs in the game. The bats just never took over. David Ross did his level best to inspire his squad following a round of musical chins. The outcome was in doubt until the final pitch was thrown, but the Cubs never did get over the hump.

I thought Ryan Dempster did an extraordinary job. He was constantly informative and seems to get along with Boog. He doesn’t have JD’s sly wit, though. But he was prepared and relaxed and didn’t imitate Harry Caray at all.

One more game in the series. White Sox coming up after a off-day, and then a spate of division matches. Roster Jenga is approaching. I suspect Jonathan Villar will be packing light, among others. Ildemaro Vargas has been outrighted to Iowa. If he refuses the assignment, he becomes a free agent.

A young Ian Happ at the University of Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/tPtrsNxjUm — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 25, 2022

.@DavidHaugh shares his odd, uncomfortable experience on "The Reporters" show taping on the Marquee Sports Network on Sunday as he and the panel discussed the #Cubs.



Listen to the full segment: https://t.co/jRpgquNA8r pic.twitter.com/vjBTWRzlYv — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) May 25, 2022

