Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs split a doubleheader with the Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals), winning the completion of yesterday’s game 8-5 and losing the regularly-scheduled game 7-5 in ten innings.

In game one that was suspended on Wednesday, starter Caleb Kilian had his worst start of the season, although it didn’t have to be that bad for it to qualify. Kilian kept the Redbirds from scoring in the first three innings, but then ran into trouble when he allowed three runs in the fourth inning.

The final line on Kilian was four runs on six hits over five innings. Kilian walked two and struck out one.

Brendan Little threw the next two innings and got the win. Little allowed little—no runs and no hits. He walked one and struck out one.

Bryan Hudson pitched the two innings that were played tonight and got the save. He allowed a solo home run to lead off the ninth inning, but nothing else. Hudson’s final line was one run on one hit over two innings. He struck out four and walked no one.

Before the rains came on Wednesday, third baseman Robel Garcia tied the game up 4-4 with a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning. Without Garcia’s 12th home run of the season, the game would have ended with a 4-3 Memphis win. Garcia went 3 for 5.

Earlier in the game, DH Trent Giambrone hit a solo home run in the second inning. It was his second home run of the year. Giambrone went 2 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base. He scored three times.

Jared Young was pinch-hitting for Zach Davis with runners on first and second and one out in the eighth inning when the rains game. When the game continued this evening, Young hit an RBI double off former Cub Blake Parker to give Iowa a 5-4 lead. Young stayed in the game and hit another RBI double in the top of the ninth.

Clint Frazier was 1 for 4 with a walk and an RBI in game one. David Bote went 0 for 4.

Game two starter Cam Sanders went just 2.2 innings and allowed two runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out two.

Cayne Ueckert and Erich Uelmen each tossed two scoreless innings.

Dakota Mekkes faced one batter in this game in the bottom of the tenth inning and he gave up a walk-off home run.

Catcher John Hicks fell a double shy of the cycle in game two, going 3 for 5 with a triple and a two-run home run in the sixth inning. It was his fourth home run of the year. Hicks scored twice and had the two runs batted in.

Shortstop Dixon Machado was 3 for 5 with an RBI.

Left fielder Narciso Crook went 2 for 5 with a double. He scored once and drove home two.

David Bote was the DH in game two and was 2 for 5.

Clint Frazier played the entire game in right field and was 0 for 2 with three walks.

Here’s Hicks’ home run.

Who doesn't love a good bat drop? John Hicks ties it up with this two-run blast! pic.twitter.com/0qHYBj1PGI — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 27, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies trashed the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 10-1.

Javier Assad was the beneficiary of all this offense, but he didn’t need it to get his second win. He pitched five scoreless innings and gave up two hits. He struck out seven and walked two.

There were three home runs for the Smokies tonight. The first came courtesy of right fielder Yonathan Perlaza with a man on in the third inning. It was Perlaza’s sixth of the year. Perlaza was 2 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base. He scored twice.

The second home run was a solo shot by shortstop Luis Vazquez in the fourth inning his third this season. Vazquez also had an RBI single in the second inning for the first run of the game. He was 2 for 4.

Finally, third baseman Levi Jordan cranked a three-run home run in the sixth inning. It was his sixth home run this year and fourth with the Smokies. Jordan went 3 for 4 and scored three times. He was also hit by a pitch.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs clipped the wings of the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers), 5-0.

Starter DJ Herz threw a season-high five innings tonight and that meant he got his first win of the season. Herz allowed just one hit. He walked two and struck out three.

Brad Deppermann got the save with two innings and surrendered just one hit. He struck out three and walked no one.

All five South Bend runs came on home runs. In the third inning, center fielder Cole Roederer hit his first home run since 2019 to give South Bend a 1-0 lead. Roederer went 1 for 4.

In the seventh inning, DH Owen Caissie hit a two-run home run, which was his fourth of 2022. Caissie was also 1 for 4.

In the eighth inning, left fielder Yohendrick Pinango hit a two-run home run, his sixth. He was also 1 for 4.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo went 2 for 3 with a double.

This game finished in one hour and 58 minutes.

Highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Pelicans were leading 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth when the rains came. They’ll try to finish the game tomorrow night and win their 11th game in a row.