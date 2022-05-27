Outside The Confines: To name or not to name

As I prepared today’s links post I was watching the Rays/Yankees game in the background, and during a few key moments while I found myself focused on the TV, I would watch the Yankees make great plays and have to wait for the announcer to remind me just who was making the play.

The Yankees are one of a small handful of teams that do not put player names on the back of their jerseys. And frankly, it makes me absolutely crazy. While I understand they take the “legacy” of being a Yankee very seriously, and that just wearing the jersey is meant to be reward enough without your name on the back, it feels like it robs the players of their identity, and it just bothers me.

I know it’s a small thing to be annoyed by, but it gets under my skin whenever I happen to catch them playing. And more than just want it means to player identity, it just makes it hard to know who is making each play, especially when you don’t follow the Yankees closely. Am I the only one who gets rankled by this?

The Yankees have signed longtime Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter. He'll join the big league team immediately. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 26, 2022

Matt Carpenter looks like a player from the early 20th century that hopped into a DeLorean to play baseball in 2022. pic.twitter.com/FCV56xRztk — Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) May 26, 2022

MLB has informed clubs they will be permitted to carry 14 pitchers until June 19, source tells @TheAthletic. Earlier revised plan had been for 13-man limit to take effect on May 30. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 26, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.