Marquee Sports Network will carry 39 Cubs minor league games this summer

Okay, so this year’s Chicago Cubs aren’t exactly doing well. This, you know.

But there are prospects to be excited about in the Cubs farm system, and now there’s a way to watch quite a few of their games on Marquee Sports Network.

The Cubs channel announced Friday plans to broadcast 39 minor league games across all four full-season Chicago Cubs affiliates this season. The first of those will air next Wednesday, June 1, as Triple-A Iowa hosts St. Paul at 12 noon CT.

In all, the network will air games involving the Triple-A Iowa Cubs (18 games), Double-A Tennessee Smokies (six games), High-A South Bend Cubs (six games) and Low-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans (six games).

“We’re looking forward to once again showcasing all four Cubs affiliates on Marquee this summer, adding to our busy lineup of live sports programming,” said Marquee Sports Network Programming Director, Alli Bertucci, in a statement.

Here’s the full schedule of Cubs minor league system games to be aired on Marquee. All times Central.