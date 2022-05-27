Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 27

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were shut out by the Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals), 7-0.

Alec Mills started this game in a rehab assignment and got the loss as he surrendered two runs on three hits over 3.2 innings. He walked two and struck out one.

The two runs charged to Mills scored when a rehabbing Sean Newcombe gave up a grand slam after relieving Mills in the fourth. Newcombe’s final line was two runs on one hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. He had one strikeout.

Iowa managed just three hits. David Bote and Clint Frazier did not play.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were swept in a doubleheader by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 7-6 and 8-3.

Game one starter Anderson Espinoza didn’t make it out of the second inning as he was rocked for five runs in the second. His final line was five runs on two hits, including a three-run home run, and three walks over 1.2 innings. Espinoza also hit a batter and struck out two.

But the Smokies re-took the lead in the top of the third and the loss ended up going to Blake Whitney in relief. Whitney allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out one.

The Smokies scored six runs in game one despite only four hits, thanks to wildness by Rocket City pitching. The Smokies drew eight walks and were hit three times in the seven-inning contest.

Catcher Bryce Windham went 1 for 2 with a walk and two RBI in game one. He also scored one run.

In game two, starter Chris Clarke was the victim of some bad defense. The Smokies committed four errors in game one and that lead to four unearned runs charged against Clarke. Clarke’s final line was four runs, all unearned, on four hits over two innings. He struck out four and walked one.

First baseman Matt Mervis hit a two-run home run in the second inning, his third of the season. Mervis went 1 for 2 with a walk.

The Smokies had just three hits in game two.

You need to watch this incredible catch by center fielder Alexander Canario. It was a sacrifice fly, but it could have been a lot worse. Canario stayed in the game afterwards, although I bet he’ll be sore in the morning.

Soto sac fly for the lead!



(And an absolutely astounding catch from @smokiesbaseball center fielder, Alexander Canario ) pic.twitter.com/8zgpKl4oYS — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) May 28, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs stuffed the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers), 11-4.

Starter Manuel Espinoza got the win after allowing four runs on three hits over 5.2 innings. Three of those runs scored in the top of the sixth inning after South Bend had broken out to an 8-1 lead. Two runners scored after Bailey Reid entered the game in the sixth. Espinoza struck out six and walked two.

Jeremiah Estrada pitched the final two innings without allowing a run in a non-save situation.

First baseman Jake Slaughter busted this game open with a three-run home run in the third inning. It was Slaughter’s second home run this year. He 2 for 3 with two walks. Slaughter drove home three runs total and scored three times. He also stole a base.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango went 2 for 5 with a steal. He scored three runs.

Right fielder Owen Caissie hit a two-run double in the first inning and an RBI groundout in the sixth. Caissie was 1 for 4.

Highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans swept a doubleheader from the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), winning the completion of yesterday’s game 11-5 and taking the regularly-scheduled seven-inning game 3-2. The two wins pushed Myrtle Beach’s winning streak to a franchise-record 12 games.

Tyler Schlaffer threw four innings yesterday before the rains came and did not allow a hit until the fourth inning, when he gave up a two-out single and a two-run home run. Schlaffer’s final line was two runs on two hits over four innings. He struck out four, walked one and hit one batter.

Luke Little took over today when play resumed and got the win. Little gave up just one unearned run on one hit over three innings. Little struck out five and walked two. He also hit one batter.

The Pelicans hit four two-run home runs in game one. Second baseman Juan Mora was the second batter of the game and he hit a two-run home run, his third of the season. Mora was 3 for 5 and scored twice.

Later in the first inning, third baseman B.J. Murray made it 4-0 with a two-run home run of his own. Murray went 2 for 4 with a double, the home run and a sacrifice fly. He had three total RBI.

After play resumed today, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong connected with a man on in the sixth inning. It was his seventh home run of the season. Crow-Armstrong was 1 for 4 with a walk in the contest. He also stole a base and scored twice.

Finally, first baseman Felix Stevens bashed his fourth home run in the top of the ninth. Stevens was 1 for 4 with a walk and the two RBI.

DH James Triantos didn’t homer, but he went 2 for 4 with two steals. Triantos scored once and drove in one.

Tyler Santana started game two and was touched for two runs on three hits over 4.2 innings. Santana walked two and struck out five.

Jose Miguel Gonzalez was brilliant as he retired all seven batters he faced. He got the win with 2.1 innings of relief. Gonzalez struck out four.

With the Pelicans trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh (in a seven-inning ballgame), shortstop Reginald Preciado hit a two-run home run to give the Pelicans the lead. Preciado went 1 for 3. It was his second home run this year.

The Birds other run came on a solo home run by first baseman Miguel Fabrizio in the fifth inning. Fabrizio also now has two homers this season. He was 1 for 3.

Here’s Preciado’s game-winning home run to the opposite field.

OMG.



Reginald Preciado hits a two-run home run to give the Birds the lead in the seventh!



3-2 Pelicans as the 12th consecutive win is three outs away. pic.twitter.com/Q8hwmHKAIE — Myrtle Beach PeliWINS. (@Pelicanbaseball) May 28, 2022

Here’s Fabrizio’s homer.

Miguel Fabrizio gets us on the board!



A solo home run makes it 2-1 Augusta heading to the bottom of the fifth. pic.twitter.com/J6sG7I1t0G — Myrtle Beach PeliWINS. (@Pelicanbaseball) May 28, 2022

And here’s PCA’s home run in game one. It was not a cheapie.