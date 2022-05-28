On The Horizon: Cubs vs. White Sox series preview

Here we are with another two-game Cubs/White Sox set.

For more on the Sox, Brett Ballantini, managing editor of our SB Nation White Sox site South Side Sox, has written his usual novel for us.

Hey everybody, Brett here again. There’s honestly not much to update that you didn’t already read from me on the White Sox earlier this month. The team is still mediocre and fans these days see the window of contention slipping more closed than winged wide open — the way the Ideal Story of the 2020s for the White Sox was supposed to read.

Also, seriously, the White Sox and Cubs are coming off of a game day having given up more combined runs in their two respective games than EVER BEFORE. At least that’s what Kamka told us. The Cubs just surrendered 10 percent of Cincinnati’s SEASON RUNS in one game on Thursday — yeah, the AAAA Reds — while the White Sox, perhaps more hilariously, gave up double-16s to the Red Sox on Tuesday and Thursday.

Problem is, the White Sox are supposed to be good-to-great-to-dynastic, the Cubs are supposed to be, well, whatever you’re supposed to be right now, Iowa Purgatory phase of a rebuild or something. So, 22-22 is a bummer for the White Sox. Fans are unhappy. There are some who have been preaching caution (or, if you’re Steve Stone, schoolmarm lecturing), that the team hasn’t been healthy, or when Giolito/Lynn/Cease/Kopech/(this is not a joke) Cueto are all healthy, the White Sox have a formidable rotation. Problem is, if Baseball 2020s or Pandemic Baseball or Chicago Baseball tells us anything, that rotation WHEN is actually a really big IF.

Plus, the hitting has sucked. Al can stat-check me on this, but the White Sox are something like 2-for-350 so far this season with … THE BASES LOADED. (Ed. note: Actually, 3-for-28.) Like, Don Kessinger should be able to sneeze at home plate and drive in a run with the bases loaded, and yes I’m talking about 79-year-old Don Kessinger, not active 1970s Kessinger. Gavin Sheets and Yasmani Grandal alone are like 0-for-50 with 47 candy-ass foul pop-outs with the bases loaded this season. (Ed. note: Actually, 0-for-6.)

Bright spots? Andrew Vaughn can both mash hell outta the ball and hypnotize you with his alien eyes. Johnny Cueto (yes, No. 5 starter savior) has shimmied his way through two starts and zero ERs, so watch out this weekend. Lucas Giolito has re-ascended to ace, and that’s not simply from backing into it. Michael Kopech, holy hell, what a monster; shame his anticipated pitch/innings limit have him currently on track to be shelved for the season in like, July. Tim Anderson, well, what can you say about Tim beyond the fact that he now NEVER strikes out, also never walks, has a 2019-2022 BABIP of like .480, is clutch, is a legit Face of the Game, and is the anti-Josh Donaldson; that’s a mouthful, and while I don’t expect this often from a heated rival, but TA is a guy even Cubs fans should love.

That’s about it, here on the South Side. It’s been grim. If it turns out a weekend sweep catapults the White Sox to a division title and deep playoff run, I will send you all flowers, or baseball cards, or baseball card gum, or something.