Cub Tracks waits for it

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Friday was an off-day for the Cubs, the beginning of a holiday weekend, the traditional beginning of summer when the schools let out, when the boys of summer hit the ball and touch ‘em all.
While the events in places starting with a ‘U’ have put a damper on things, and the Cubs’ lackluster roster has poured cold water on our gonfalon dreams, still we persist in wondering. What if _______ is traded? Who goes to the IL? Who goes to Iowa?
Focusing on smaller things helps us get past the big ones. The White Sox loom — let’s baseball. Keegan Thompson gets the nod today. That creates intrigue if nothing else. It’s a beautiful day for a ball game.
- NBC Sports Chicago*: What Is the Cubs Plan Heading Towards the MLB Trade Deadline? With Gordon Wittenmyer [VIDEO].
- WGN Radio: Frank Schwindel previews Cubs-White Sox weekend series [AUDIO].
- Rick Morrissey (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): ‘Rebuild’ is a bad word when you’re rebuilding for the second time in 10 years. Just ask the Cubs. Or don’t. “Latest flap with Marquee Sports Network reflects how paranoid the club is about its cost-slashing strategy.” Paul Sullivan has similar thoughts.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Jon Heyman on the Cubs’ next offseason: “I hear they’re gonna spend.” “Implicit in his tone is that they’re going to spend more than you might otherwise expect in a typical winter.”
- Michael Consolo (Cubbies Crib*): Make no mistake: the Cubs are already sure-fire sellers. “... the Cubs were never fully committed to this season and these one-year signings seem to be more of the ‘fill the roster’ variety...”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs could get a top 30 organizational prospect in a Wade Miley trade. “... Miley is one of the most underrated trade candidates in the league...”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs tab Keegan Thompson for start vs. Sox entering tough stretch. “Thompson will start Saturday’s series opener against the White Sox on the South Side...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): MLB has punted the new pitcher limit once again. “... it’s the third time it’s been pushed back this season, and the third straight season(!) it’s been pushed back.”
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): What we’re hearing about Cubs prospects: Caleb Kilian has to wait his turn; Jordan Wicks’ evolution. “I’m sure we’ll see him sooner rather than later,” said David Ross.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Christopher Morel will likely be sent back down despite electric performance. “Unless the front office deviates dramatically from its desire to prolong the presence of aging players for as long as procedurally possible, there won’t be room for Morel by the time June gets here.” Patrick Mooney writes him up {$}. Maddie Lee gets in on it.
- Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic {$}): ‘I remember it all’: Jason Kipnis, while open to an opportunity, is prepared for end of career. “My five days of hitting have turned into two,” Kipnis said. “I’ll be honest, my baseball swing is starting to turn more into a golf swing.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Ian Happ on too-early trade rumors: ‘I love being a Cubby’. “I see the ball well here. I’ve been lucky to have a lot of success here.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Seiya Suzuki getting hosed by more bad strike calls than any other player. “... Codify Baseball tweeted Friday...” Gordon Wittenmyer gives an injury update.
A little more Seiya data, because it feels like he's suffered a lot of blown called strikes. Based on this graphic, 22 called strikes fully out of the zone, ~13 more questionable calls, out of a total of 159 called strikes. #Cubs #ItsDifferentHere pic.twitter.com/NkzpuvsNPv— Jake Bujnowski (@baseball_buj) May 26, 2022
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): ‘There’s no limit on what he can do’: Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong continues his march toward Chicago. “My goal is to go play for Cubs fans,” Crow-Armstrong said in a recent interview with Myrtle Beach Pelicans Productions.
- Jim Callis (MLB.com*) New mock draft projects record number of hitters at the top. ”It’s a big week for college prospects...”
