Cub Tracks waits for it

Friday was an off-day for the Cubs, the beginning of a holiday weekend, the traditional beginning of summer when the schools let out, when the boys of summer hit the ball and touch ‘em all.

While the events in places starting with a ‘U’ have put a damper on things, and the Cubs’ lackluster roster has poured cold water on our gonfalon dreams, still we persist in wondering. What if _______ is traded? Who goes to the IL? Who goes to Iowa?

Focusing on smaller things helps us get past the big ones. The White Sox loom — let’s baseball. Keegan Thompson gets the nod today. That creates intrigue if nothing else. It’s a beautiful day for a ball game.

A little more Seiya data, because it feels like he's suffered a lot of blown called strikes. Based on this graphic, 22 called strikes fully out of the zone, ~13 more questionable calls, out of a total of 159 called strikes. #Cubs #ItsDifferentHere pic.twitter.com/NkzpuvsNPv — Jake Bujnowski (@baseball_buj) May 26, 2022

Food for Thought:

Huge Step Towards Quantum Internet As Information Teleported Between Non-Neighboring Nodeshttps://t.co/MFHOXBAkiL pic.twitter.com/s401c33CMU — IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 26, 2022

There shouldn't have been anything in the sky — because humankind hadn't launched a single spacecraft yet. https://t.co/Dc3SsY5uff — Futurism (@futurism) May 27, 2022

