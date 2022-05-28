Cubs roster move: Clint Frazier activated, Brandon Hughes optioned

The Chicago Cubs today activated outfielder Clint Frazier from the 10-day injured list. Additionally, outfielder Michael Hermosillo was transferred back to the 10-day injured list from the injured list (likely COVID-19) and left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes was returned to Triple-A Iowa.

Frazier appeared in 10 games for the Cubs before he was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 22 (retroactive to April 20) with appendicitis. Hopefully, he can pick up where he left off in Spring Training.

Hughes has posted a 2.57 ERA (two earned runs in seven innings) in five outings out of the bullpen for the Cubs this season. In his major league debut, May 17 vs. Pittsburgh, became the first pitcher since 1893 to record at least five outs in his MLB debut with every out by strikeout. He's got talent and will surely be back.

