Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 28

Into every successful minor league season, a little rain must fail. Metaphorically. There were no rained-out games tonight. Just four losses.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were beaten by the Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals), 10-5.

Brandon Liebrandt was promoted to Triple-A and he started tonight. Liebrandt did fine as he allowed two runs on four hits over four innings. He did walk four batters (not good!) and struck out three.

The loss went to Samuel Reyes, who struggled tonight in his first game off the Injured List. Reyes gave up five runs, four earned, on four hits over 1.2 innings. He surrendered one run in the seventh inning and four in the eighth. Reyes struck out one, walked one and hit one batter.

Center fielder Nelson Velazquez had a big night, going 3 for 4 with a double and his 12th home run of the year. The home run came with the bases empty in the sixth inning and was his third with Iowa after hitting nine with Tennessee. Velazquez scored twice.

First baseman Jared Young was 2 for 4. Young scored twice and drove one run in.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were recycled by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 8-1.

Starter Max Bain gave up five runs in the bottom of the first inning an that was going to be all the Trash Pandas needed. Bain’s final line was six runs on six hits over 3.1 innings. Two of those hits were home runs—a three-run home run in the first inning and a solo home run in the second. Bain walked six and struck out six.

Left fielder Darius Hill went 2 for 4.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were trapped by the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers), 13-10.

Starter Kohl Franklin pitched just two innings and he was knocked around for four runs on four hits. Franklin struck out two, walked two and hit one batter.

All four runs came in the first inning off Franklin, and the SB Cubs fought back to take an 8-4 lead. But the lead went away when Hunter Bigge entered the game in the top of the eighth inning and failed to retire a single batter. Bigge’s final line was five runs on two hits and three walks. Didier Vargas relieved him with the bases loaded and let all three runners score and two of his own for a seven-run inning.

Right fielder Jordan Nwogu had a good game, but he probably doesn’t think so at the moment. Nwogu hit a solo home run in the first inning, his second on the season. He also had a two-run ground-rule double in the third inning to give him three total RBI for the game. But Nwogu also struck out with the bases-loaded in the bottom of the ninth to end the game. He was 2 for 5.

First baseman Jonathan Sierra went 3 for 4 with a double. Sierra had three RBI and he scored twice.

Shortstop Fabian Pertuz went 2 for 4 with a two-run single in the fourth inning. Pertuz scored one run.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans double-bogey’d against the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 5-3. The loss snapped the Pelicans 12-game winning streak.

Richard Gallardo started and took the loss. He allowed four runs on six hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out five, walked one and hit one batter.

First baseman B.J. Murray Jr. went 2 for 4 with a double. He drove in two runs, one with each hit.

Third baseman James Triantos went 2 for 4 and scored two runs.

Both center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and DH Kevin Alcantara were 2 for 4.