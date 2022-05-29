Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox preview, Sunday 5/29, 1:10 CT

Today's roster move: Here

THE FIRST INNING: The Cubs scored two in the first Saturday and that tied the Angels for second-most in MLB overall this year in the first inning, 39 runs. (First: Nationals, 41.) They have allowed 20 runs in the first. The run differential of +19 is second in MLB (Twins lead with +21). Now do the other eight innings, Cubs.

WORDS OF WISDOM: Patrick Wisdom, last eight games: .267/.333/.700 (8-for-30), one double, four home runs, only nine strikeouts.

VARIOUS SPLITS: Cubs at home: 7-15. Cubs on road: 12-11. Cubs in day games: 9-7 (.755 OPS). Cubs in night games: 10-19 (.725 OPS).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup against the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/SGZs83dmVH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 29, 2022

White Sox lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Dylan Cease, RHP

Marcus Stroman has made two starts since returning from the COVID list. They haven’t been bad... but they haven’t really been good, either.

Last four starts overall: 2.35 ERA, 0.870 WHIP, only three walks and 22 strikeouts in 23 inning. That sounds pretty good, actually.

Stroman has faced the White Sox nine times in his career, but not since 2019 when he was with the Blue Jays. Current members of the Sox are hitting .247 (19-for-77) against Stroman with two home runs (Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson). In general I think it’s good to have a RH starter against the Sox, who have a .625 team OPS vs. RHP, .750 vs. LHP.

Dylan Cease throws hard, as you can see by the graphic below.

Dylan Cease’s normal game is throwing a bazillion pitches (okay, around 100) and leaving after five innings. That’s been most of his 2022, though he did throw seven one-hit innings against the Angels May 2.

Last three starts: 9.24 ERA, 2.132 WHIP. Twenty-four strikeouts in 12⅔ innings, but also four home runs served up in those innings.

He last faced the Cubs August 29, 2021, when he allowed one run (a home run by Frank Schwindel) in six innings and struck out 11.

So, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Please visit our SB Nation White Sox site South Side Sox. If you do go there to interact with Sox fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

