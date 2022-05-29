 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks’ may take a week, may take longer

The latest edition of our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one is #1 on your soft parade

By Duane Pesice
Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

I guess it’s a good thing the Cubs didn’t pick up Dallas Keuchel. Ouch. Maybe he’ll get picked up by the Yankees and have to shave.

Keegan Thompson was on the bump Saturday, facing Johnny Cueto. Cueto had faced the Cubs 27 times, accumulating a 3.48 ERA, a record of 9-10, and 133 SO in 165.1 innings. Thompson had a small-sample 7.94 ERA in 5.2 innings.

Things started out crooked. The stakes were high and the Cubs were ordering ribeyes. It looked like the Reds were going to take it on the chin. I could hear the music early. It was Steam. LOL, just kidding. It was Strange Days.

Yasmani Grandal runs like a turtle with a piano on its back. Len sounded so sad when he was thrown out, but maybe that was just knowledge of the inevitable outcome. He was out by a furlong. Maybe even an extra-long. The music got louder.

Christopher Morel’s stance and stroke remind me of Aramis Ramirez. One hopes he develops the RBI sense, too. A-Ram was nails with runners on.

Thompson threw five and allowed one. The bullpen shut the door and bricked up the entryway for good measure.

Let’s love it two times. To take two at Guaranteed Rate would be a weird scene inside the gold mine for the vaunted ChiSox. Whether coup de grâce or Coupe de Ville, I can’t say, because the music’s over.

