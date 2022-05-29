Cub Tracks’ may take a week, may take longer

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

I guess it’s a good thing the Cubs didn’t pick up Dallas Keuchel. Ouch. Maybe he’ll get picked up by the Yankees and have to shave.

Keegan Thompson was on the bump Saturday, facing Johnny Cueto. Cueto had faced the Cubs 27 times, accumulating a 3.48 ERA, a record of 9-10, and 133 SO in 165.1 innings. Thompson had a small-sample 7.94 ERA in 5.2 innings.

Things started out crooked. The stakes were high and the Cubs were ordering ribeyes. It looked like the Reds were going to take it on the chin. I could hear the music early. It was Steam. LOL, just kidding. It was Strange Days.

How can you not absolutely love Frank the Tank?! pic.twitter.com/AEtxZbRXJz — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) May 28, 2022

Yasmani Grandal runs like a turtle with a piano on its back. Len sounded so sad when he was thrown out, but maybe that was just knowledge of the inevitable outcome. He was out by a furlong. Maybe even an extra-long. The music got louder.

Christopher Morel’s stance and stroke remind me of Aramis Ramirez. One hopes he develops the RBI sense, too. A-Ram was nails with runners on.

5 IP, 1 ER, 4 K.



Keegan Thompson is sporting a 1.58 ERA on the year. pic.twitter.com/RB7lfnmEnl — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 29, 2022

Thompson threw five and allowed one. The bullpen shut the door and bricked up the entryway for good measure.

Let’s love it two times. To take two at Guaranteed Rate would be a weird scene inside the gold mine for the vaunted ChiSox. Whether coup de grâce or Coupe de Ville, I can’t say, because the music’s over.

Seiya Suzuki's sprained left ring finger remains sore, swollen & stiff, Hoyer said after chatting with him.



IL decision could come tomorrow, coinciding with max 3-day backdate. While they want full roster with 11 games in next 9 days, Hoyer acknowledged 40-man issues #Cubs face. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 28, 2022

