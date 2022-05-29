Cubs roster move: Wade Miley to injured list, Mark Leiter Jr. recalled

Wade Miley, who is off to a fairly good start with the Cubs, reported some shoulder issues after his last start, so the team today placed him on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder strain, retroactive to Thursday.
Here are the probable pitchers for the upcoming Milwaukee series:
Cubs upcoming pitching probables vs. Brewers:— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 29, 2022
Monday doubleheader: Drew Smyly and TBD (Cubs haven’t decided on order)
Tuesday: Justin Steele
Wednesday: Kyle Hendricks
To replace him on the active roster, Mark Leiter Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.
Leiter has made five appearances (three starts) for the Cubs with a 6.57 ERA.
Remember that the Cubs will be permitted a 27th man for Monday's doubleheader (and also for the DH Saturday against the Cardinals).
Today's game preview will post at 11:30 a.m. CT.
Loading comments...