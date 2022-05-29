Cubs roster move: Wade Miley to injured list, Mark Leiter Jr. recalled

Wade Miley, who is off to a fairly good start with the Cubs, reported some shoulder issues after his last start, so the team today placed him on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder strain, retroactive to Thursday.

Here are the probable pitchers for the upcoming Milwaukee series:

Monday doubleheader: Drew Smyly and TBD (Cubs haven’t decided on order)

Tuesday: Justin Steele

Wednesday: Kyle Hendricks — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 29, 2022

To replace him on the active roster, Mark Leiter Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Leiter has made five appearances (three starts) for the Cubs with a 6.57 ERA.

Remember that the Cubs will be permitted a 27th man for Monday's doubleheader (and also for the DH Saturday against the Cardinals).

Today's game preview will post at 11:30 a.m. CT.