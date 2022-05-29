Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 29

Some news for tomorrow’s doubleheader:

I can confirm that Nelson Velazquez is indeed headed up to Chicago. — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) May 29, 2022

And:

RHP Matt Swarmer will make his MLB debut tomorrow, getting the Game 1 start for the #Cubs. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 29, 2022

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were beaten by the Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals), 4-2. Memphis won five out of six games in the series.

Luke Farrell gave up one run in the first inning, one run in the second and one run in the third and took the loss. Farrell’s final line was three runs on eight hits over four innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Right fielder Greg Deichmann hit his first home run of the season in the top of the eighth inning with the bases empty. Deichmann was 2 for 3 with a walk. He also stole a base.

Center fielder Zach Davis was 2 for 3 with a walk and a steal. He scored Iowa’s other run in the seventh inning.

Nick Madrigal played six innings at second base in the second game of his rehab assignment. He was 1 for 4.

David Bote played the entire game at third base and went 0 for 4 with a walk and an RBI groundout. He also hit into a double play to end the game.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies split a doubleheader with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), dropping game one 3-2 and winning the nightcap 7-4. The Trash Pandas won the six-game series, four games to two.

Dalton Stambaugh got his first start of the season and gave up two runs on four hits over five innings. One of those hits was a solo home run by Preston Palmeiro, Rafael’s son. Stambaugh walked three and struck out four.

Scott Kobos pitched the bottom of the sixth inning and too the loss. Kobos allowed one run on one hit and one walk over one inning. He struck out two.

The Smokies only had two hits in game one and left fielder Darius Hill had both of them. Hill was 2 for 4 with two runs batted in.

Peyton Remy started game two and surrendered three runs on four hits over four innings. All three runs scored on two home runs that Remy allowed. Remy struck out four and walked two. Remy also hit one batter.

Bailey Horn got the win in relief because Remy didn’t go five innings. Horn allowed neither a hit nor a run over 1.1 innings. He did walk two batters and struck out one.

The Smokies slugged four home runs in game two that accounted for all seven runs.. Center fielder Alexander Canario got things off right in the top of the first with a two-run home run. It was his 11th on the year and fourth with the Smokies. Canario was a perfect 3 for 3 with two walks and a stolen base. He scored twice.

Left fielder Bradlee Beesley made it 4-0 in the second inning with a two-run shot of his own. It was Beesley’s third home run of 2022 and first in Double-A. He was 1 for 4.

After the Trash Pandas scored a run in the bottom of the third, second baseman Levi Jordan gave the Smokies their four-run lead back with a solo home run in the top of the fourth. Itt was Jordan’s fifth home run for the Smokies and seventh overall. Jordan went 1 for 2 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan scored twice.

Finally, third baseman Chase Strumpf closed out the scoring in the fifth inning with a two-run home run, his eighth of 2022. Strumpf went 1 for 3 with a walk.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs tarred and feathered the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers), 7-5. South Bend won the six-game series four games to two.

Cubs starter Daniel Palencia gave up a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, but otherwise settled down after that. The final line on Palencia was two runs on three hits over three innings. He walked one and struck out three.

The win went to Riley Martin, who pitched the next three innings after Palencia. Martin gave up just one run, on a solo home run, on two hits. He struck out six and walked three.

Bradford Deppermann came on to pitch the ninth with South Bend holding a 7-3 lead and he easily retired the first two batters of the frame. But he got in trouble after that and Walker Powell had to relieve him with the bases-loaded and the score 7-5. Powell got a grounder to first base to end the game and get the save.

Right fielder Owen Caissie went 2 for 2 with two walks.

South Bend spread the hits around tonight as they had ten hits and everyone had exactly one except Caissie. Third baseman Luis Verdugo was 1 for 2 with two walks and a run scored.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans ended up in the sand after losing to the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 3-1. The Pelicans won the six-game series four games to two.

Porter Hodge started and took the loss after he gave up three runs in the second inning. However, all three of those runs were unearned. Hodge’s fina line was three unearned runs on two hits, a walk and two hit batters over 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

The Pelicans only run came when shortstop Kevin Made doubled home center fielder Kevin Alcantara in the fourth inning. Made went 1 for 4 and Alcantara went 2 for 4.