 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks correlates the contents

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one beggars the imagination.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Welcome to your Tuesday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Not so many people are talking about the Cubs right now. They’re on a low, despite Seiya Suzuki’s NL Rookie of the Month status and the amazing feats of Myrtle Beach. Understatement might be the order of the day if over-reaction wasn’t such a consistent bug in the juice.

But low-key doesn’t move the needle. Things need BIGNESS.

“The most merciful thing in the world, I think, is the inability of the human mind to correlate all its contents. We live on a placid island of ignorance in the midst of black seas of the infinity, and it was not meant that we should voyage far.” — HP Lovecraft.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...