Cub Tracks correlates the contents

Welcome to your Tuesday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Not so many people are talking about the Cubs right now. They’re on a low, despite Seiya Suzuki’s NL Rookie of the Month status and the amazing feats of Myrtle Beach. Understatement might be the order of the day if over-reaction wasn’t such a consistent bug in the juice.

But low-key doesn’t move the needle. Things need BIGNESS.

“The most merciful thing in the world, I think, is the inability of the human mind to correlate all its contents. We live on a placid island of ignorance in the midst of black seas of the infinity, and it was not meant that we should voyage far.” — HP Lovecraft.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

Congratulations to Seiya Suzuki on being named National League Rookie of the Month!



鈴木誠也選手ナショナル・リーグ月間新人賞獲得おめでとうございます！ pic.twitter.com/AZ9luBtPqB — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 2, 2022

A historic day in baseball. pic.twitter.com/nyWmlnG4vE — Atlantic League (@AtlanticLg) May 1, 2022

Food for Thought:

When two black holes spiral around each another before coalescing into one, they emit gravitational waves that can give the newly formed black hole a high-speed jolt. https://t.co/TiEOZyy1ZA — Science News (@ScienceNews) May 2, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!