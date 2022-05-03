Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 3

Some good news as outfielder Alexander Canario was named Midwest League Player of the Week and outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was named the Carolina League Player of the Week.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs defrocked the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 7-3.

Caleb Kilian had his worst start of the season, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits over four innings. He struck out four and walked two. Yep, that’s his worst start of his five starts this year.

Because Kilian didn’t throw five innings, the win went to Aneuris Rosario. Rosario pitched the sixth and seventh innings and retired all six batters he faced. He did not have a strikeout.

Shortstop Dixon Machado was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two runs batted in.

First baseman Nelson Maldonado was 3 for 5 with a two-run double in the first inning. He scored one run.

Second baseman Ildemaro Vargas was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored once.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies dethroned the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 3-2.

Cam Sanders was completely unhittable today as he threw five innings without allowing a hit or a run. The only baserunner he allowed was a leadoff walk in the third inning. Sanders struck out nine.

Bryan Hudson pitched the ninth inning and got the save. He made things interesting by giving up a two-out double, but retired the final batter on a grounder to short. Hudson struck out one.

Left fielder Darius Hill led off the game with a home run in the first inning. It was his second home run of the season. Hill went 1 for 5.

The Smokies scored all three runs in the top of the first. First baseman Bryce Ball doubled home Christopher Morel and then later scored on an error. Ball was 2 for 3 with a walk. Morel went 1 for 3 with walk.

Here’s a quick glimpse of what Sanders did tonight.

#Cubs prospect Cam Sanders was nearly untouchable with 9 K's in five hitless frames for @smokiesbaseball. pic.twitter.com/IsDMb1ZOiF — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 4, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs stunned the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 5-4 in ten innings.

DJ Herz had some control issues, but he managed to pitch through it for three innings without giving up a run. Herz gave up two hits and he walked five batters. Herz struck out four.

The win went to Eduarniel Nunez, who pitched the top of the tenth inning without allowing a run to score. Nunez uncorked a wild pitch to move the automatic runner to third with no outs, but then got a ground out, a force at the plate and a fly out to end the top of the tenth.

The SB Cubs were trailing 4-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth when right fielder Alexander Canario connected for a two-run home run and then first baseman Matt Mervis went back-to-back to tie the game. Canario was 1 for 4 and now has six home runs. Mervis was also 1 for 4 and it was his fourth homer of 2022.

Center fielder Bradley Beesley hit the walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth. He was 2 for 5.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo went 3 for 4 with two doubles.

Highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were dyed by the Salem Red Sox, 8-4.

Starter Tyler Schlaffer got the loss after allowing four runs on six hits over three innings. He walked two and struck out no one.

The good news is that right fielder Cole Roederer made his season debut and took the field for the first time in 11 months after Tommy John surgery. Roederer went 2 for 4.

Shortstop Kevin Made also came off the IL and went 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI.

Crow-Armstrong had a day off. Just because someone will ask.