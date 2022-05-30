Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game 2 preview, Monday 5/30, 6:40 CT

Between games roster move: Here

Quick wrap of Game 1: 11 LOB and 2-for-17 with RISP. A reminder that a full recap of both games of this doubleheader will post here Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. CT.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s Game 2.

Cubs lineup:

Brewers lineup:

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Aaron Ashby, LHP

Drew Smyly had a good April, not so good in May so far. The Brewers OPS vs. LHP is about 100 points lower than it is vs. RHP, so maybe that will work in Smyly's favor tonight.

That's about all I've got.

You might remember Aaron Ashby as the guy who made his MLB debut against the Cubs in June 2021 and served up seven runs in the first inning. That was the game where the Brewers then scored 15 unanswered runs.

This year Ashby has a 2.91 ERA and 1.353 WHIP in 10 appearances (four starts) and 39 strikeouts in 34 innings. He also has 20 walks, so maybe the Cubs can take advantage of that.

