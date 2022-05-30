Cubs roster moves: Matt Swarmer and Nelson Velazquez recalled, Jonathan Villar to IL

The Cubs are going to have yet another player make his MLB debut this season; there have already been three (Christopher Morel, Brandon Hughes and Ethan Roberts).

Swarmer, who has made nine appearances (five starts) for Triple-A Iowa with pretty good results (2.08 ERA, 0.949 WHIP), has been added to the 40-man roster and called up as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader. He’ll start Game 1 against another pitcher making his MLB debut, Ethan Small of the Brewers.

Nelson Velazquez, who was the Arizona Fall League MVP last year, has also been called up and will make his MLB debut. You can read more about Velazquez in this BCB profile from last November.

To make room on the 40-man roster, Ethan Roberts has been moved to the 60-day injured list. Also, Jonathan Villar has been placed on the 10-day IL and...

Villar was using an exercise band when it snapped back into his mouth, causing the injury and requiring the significant dental work. https://t.co/PubyWwl2K7 — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 30, 2022

Sounds pretty painful.

Also, Anderson Espinoza was the pitcher acquired from the Padres last year in the Jake Marisnick deal, so that trade could possibly pay a dividend today.

Good luck to Swarmer in his MLB debut this afternoon!

