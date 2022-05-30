Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game 1 preview, Monday 5/30, 12:05 CT

Today's roster move: Here

SITE NOTE: As is my practice for split doubleheaders, there won’t be a separate recap for Game 1 after the game. A preview for Game 2 will post shortly before that game starts, at 5:30 p.m. CT. A full recap of both games will post here Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. CT.

Monday notes...

HOME (HOPEFULLY SWEET) HOME: The Cubs are at the beginning of a stretch in which they play 18 of 23 games in the city of Chicago through June 19, including 16 of those 23 at Wrigley Field. So far they’re 1-1 in this stretch. (They’ll have to start playing better at Wrigley to have a decent record during this time. They’re just 7-15 at Wrigley so far this year.)

The Cubs are at the beginning of a stretch in which they play 18 of 23 games in the city of Chicago through June 19, including 16 of those 23 at Wrigley Field. So far they’re 1-1 in this stretch. (They’ll have to start playing better at Wrigley to have a decent record during this time. They’re just 7-15 at Wrigley so far this year.) THE ROOKIE: Christopher Morel is on an eight-game hitting streak in which he’s batting .294/.385/.441 (10-for-34) with two doubles, a home run, four walks, seven runs scored and three stolen bases. He’s reached base in all 11 of his MLB games and had at least one hit in 10 of them.

Christopher Morel is on an eight-game hitting streak in which he’s batting .294/.385/.441 (10-for-34) with two doubles, a home run, four walks, seven runs scored and three stolen bases. He’s reached base in all 11 of his MLB games and had at least one hit in 10 of them. THE WEIRD SPLITS CONTINUE: Cubs in day games: 9-8. Cubs in night games: 10-19. Cubs in home games: 7-15. Cubs in road games: 12-12. Cubs in one-run games: 4-12. Cubs in games decided by more than one run: 15-15.

Cubs in day games: 9-8. Cubs in night games: 10-19. Cubs in home games: 7-15. Cubs in road games: 12-12. Cubs in one-run games: 4-12. Cubs in games decided by more than one run: 15-15. MLB DEBUTS: Matt Swarmer will be the fifth Cub to make his MLB debut this year, following Seiya Suzuki, Ethan Roberts, Brandon Hughes and Christopher Morel. More on Swarmer below.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Brewers lineup:

Matt Swarmer, RHP vs. Ethan Small, LHP

Both of these pitchers are making their MLB debuts this afternoon.

Thus, I don’t have any MLB stats or comps for them. I can tell you that Matt Swarmer was the Cubs’ 19th round pick out of Kutztown University in Pennsylvania in 2016. He will become the second MLB player from that school — Ryan Vogelsong was the first.

Swarmer has posted a 2.08 ERA and 0.949 WHIP in nine appearances (five starts) for Triple-A Iowa this year with 42 strikeouts and only 14 walks in 39 innings. Like a lot of minor leaguers, he was really hurt by the lost 2020 season.

Ethan Small was the Brewers’ first-round pick (28th overall) in 2019 out of Mississippi State. He has posted a 1.88 ERA and 1.122 WHIP at Triple-A Nashville this year, with 49 strikeouts in 38⅓ innings.

It ought to be interesting!

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Brewers market territories).

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Brewers site Brew Crew Ball. If you do go there to interact with Brewers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

The 2022 Game Thread procedure will be like last years, similar to what we’ve used for Spring Training.

You’ll find the game preview posted separately on the front page two hours before game time (90 minutes for some early day games following night games).

At the same time, a StoryStream containing the preview will also post on the front page, titled “Cubs vs. (Team) (Day of week/date) game threads.” It will contain every post related to that particular game, including the First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread, as well as the recap when it’s published. The recap will also live on the front page as a separate post.

You will also be able to find the preview, First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread in the box marked “Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page (you can also find them in this section link). The StoryStream for each game can also be found in that section.

The First Pitch thread will post at five minutes before game time, then an overflow thread at 90 minutes after the scheduled game time.

Discuss amongst yourselves.