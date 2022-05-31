Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Tuesday 5/31, 7:05 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

Tuesday notes...

THE NEW GUYS: Per ESPN Stats & Info, Monday’s first game marked the first Cubs game since 1944 where both starting pitchers were making their major league debuts. That 1944 Cubs game was the first game of a doubleheader September 25 against the Phillies, and the Cubs starter making his debut that day was Charlie Gassaway — of whom we have written here before.

Rafael Ortega, last seven games: .375/.467/.500 (9-for-24), a home run, five walks, four runs scored. HE’S NOT: David Robertson, last six appearances: 5.68 ERA, 1.767 WHIP, .828 opponents OPS, two blown saves.

David Robertson, last six appearances: 5.68 ERA, 1.767 WHIP, .828 opponents OPS, two blown saves. ROOKIES WITH K’S: Matt Swarmer and Anderson Espinoza both struck out six in their MLB debuts Monday. That’s the most for a Cubs rookie in his MLB debut since Jen-Ho Tseng had six in his debut September 14, 2017 vs. the Mets.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/PbYE1ycn6p — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 31, 2022

Brewers lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Eric Lauer, LHP

It looked like Justin Steele had turned the corner on his season (1.80 ERA in three starts between May 8-21) but then he got pounded by the Reds last Thursday in Cincinnati.

Possible good news: Steele threw five shutout innings against the Brewers April 9 at Wrigley Field.

Possible bad news: Steele was pretty bad against the Brewers in Milwaukee April 30.

Eric Lauer has been really good for the Brewers this year. That includes that April 30 game, in which he struck out 11 Cubs in seven innings. Yan Gomes homered off Lauer... whoops, that doesn’t matter because Gomes is on the IL.

About all I’ve got here is that the Cubs are slightly less bad against LH starters (6-8) than RH starters (13-21).

To dust off an old BCB saying: Clearly, we are doomed.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

