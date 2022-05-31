Cub Tracks works a double

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
On what I would call a ‘properly managed club’ we wouldn’t be seeing most of these kids. They’d be in Triple-A or even Double-A. But right now they’re the most fun we are allowed to have. They played quite a bit Monday, and all of them looked decent. A couple look better than that. At least they don’t bring pool noodles to the plate like Andrelton Simmons does.
Let's play two! pic.twitter.com/bKbFF562KV— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 30, 2022
Game 1, in pictures.
Nico drives in his 3rd run of the game!— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 30, 2022
Watch: https://t.co/kWUzzUkVyY pic.twitter.com/jtGd8rwRMj
First career home run for @pjhiggins7! pic.twitter.com/5Yn607Qks9— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 30, 2022
Rafael Ortega makes it back-to-back homers! pic.twitter.com/cmcudio9mz— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 30, 2022
Final (Game 1): Brewers 7, Cubs 6. pic.twitter.com/1VFVjBZ5Ia— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 30, 2022
Game two:
Mind the gap!@ihapp_1 pic.twitter.com/DVQhO28r7U— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 30, 2022
Anderson Espinoza records his first career strikeout! pic.twitter.com/3FgAeAbKvL— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 31, 2022
Willson visits Waveland! pic.twitter.com/1oe8APQJ8E— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 31, 2022
10 game hitting streak.— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 31, 2022
13 game on-base streak. pic.twitter.com/91OO0offg1
Final (Game 2): Brewers 3, Cubs 1. pic.twitter.com/XVS5Jl88pk— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 31, 2022
However fun, this is not a truly competitive team, if you base your logic on their abysmal won/loss record and tendency to lose by one run. It’s sad that we’ve come to this.
Smyly left tonight's game with right oblique soreness, Cubs say.— Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) May 31, 2022
4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K from Anderson Espinoza in his debut. He mostly lived on his 4S and gyro SL. He recorded whiffs on both pitches. https://t.co/kuEodoyy9j— Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) May 31, 2022
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Jed Hoyer, David Ross: Baseball can play role in real-world change. “I do think that sports in general have a large audience and therefore I think they can make a difference,” Hoyer said. More in this vein.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Hoyer doesn’t need to say the Cubs are rebuilding. But when will it end? “... for the most part, it seems as if people just don’t like what he’s saying.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs must learn from mistakes to build the franchise’s next title contender. “Taking a long view while trying to compete in the short term requires balance, and sometimes that means sacrificing one for the other.”
- MLB.com*: Injuries & Moves: Suzuki placed on IL.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Caleb Kilian, Matt Swarmer and where the Cubs roster stands entering grueling week. “We’ve got a lot of innings to cover. We’ve got some guys banged up,” David Ross said.
- Joey Polizze (MLB.com*): Marcus Stroman looking like an ace up Cubs’ sleeve. “It’s a tough one to swallow because Stroman threw a hell of a game,” David Robertson said after his blown save opportunity in the ninth. Gordon Wittenmyer holds the cards.
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): Looking to hit the reset button on Nick Madrigal. “This rehab stint is more than just a chance to get healthy again, but a chance to hit the reset button on the 2022 season.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Ian Happ trade-deadline speculation is part of the Cubs’ credibility issue right now. “Their job is to write those stories,” Happ said.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Wake up call: Nelson Velázquez’s journey takes him to Wrigley Field. “For me, it means everything,” he said prior to Game 1 of the Cubs doubleheader against the Brewers Monday. “It’s a dream come true. It’s everything I wished [for] in my life.”
Food for Thought:
This is mind bending. https://t.co/2yEdUF23cK— Futurism (@futurism) May 30, 2022
Artificial Intelligence Set Loose On Old Scientific Papers Discovers Something Humans Missedhttps://t.co/gri6vtfuBN pic.twitter.com/Eu6eE1vizA— IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 29, 2022
"It may be that today's large neural networks are slightly conscious." https://t.co/aXmToGS4zk— Futurism (@futurism) May 30, 2022
