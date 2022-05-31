Cub Tracks works a double

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

On what I would call a ‘properly managed club’ we wouldn’t be seeing most of these kids. They’d be in Triple-A or even Double-A. But right now they’re the most fun we are allowed to have. They played quite a bit Monday, and all of them looked decent. A couple look better than that. At least they don’t bring pool noodles to the plate like Andrelton Simmons does.

Game 1, in pictures.

Nico drives in his 3rd run of the game!



Watch: https://t.co/kWUzzUkVyY pic.twitter.com/jtGd8rwRMj — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 30, 2022

Rafael Ortega makes it back-to-back homers! pic.twitter.com/cmcudio9mz — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 30, 2022

Final (Game 1): Brewers 7, Cubs 6. pic.twitter.com/1VFVjBZ5Ia — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 30, 2022

Game two:

Anderson Espinoza records his first career strikeout! pic.twitter.com/3FgAeAbKvL — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 31, 2022

10 game hitting streak.

13 game on-base streak. pic.twitter.com/91OO0offg1 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 31, 2022

Final (Game 2): Brewers 3, Cubs 1. pic.twitter.com/XVS5Jl88pk — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 31, 2022

However fun, this is not a truly competitive team, if you base your logic on their abysmal won/loss record and tendency to lose by one run. It’s sad that we’ve come to this.

Smyly left tonight's game with right oblique soreness, Cubs say. — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) May 31, 2022

4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K from Anderson Espinoza in his debut. He mostly lived on his 4S and gyro SL. He recorded whiffs on both pitches. https://t.co/kuEodoyy9j — Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) May 31, 2022

