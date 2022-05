The Cubs placed infielder Nick Madrigal on the 10-day injured list with a low back strain on May 10.

Today, after a short rehab aside at Triple-A Iowa, he's been activated. The Cubs say that the placement of Seiya Suzuki on the injured list yesterday opened up a roster spot.

Madrigal is hitting .203/.250/.241 (16-for-79) with three doubles and two RBI in 23 games for the Cubs this season.