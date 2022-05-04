Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox preview, Wednesday 5/4, 6:40 CT

Best news of the day: It will not rain during tonight’s game. (Not that it’ll be nice — temps will be in the 40s. But it will be dry.)

Wednesday notes...

NICO NEWS: Over his last 15 games, Nico Hoerner is batting .314/.352/.412 (16-for-51) with three doubles and a triple and seven RBI.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/dqxuUJYXRF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 4, 2022

White Sox lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Lucas Giolito, RHP

Kyle Hendricks had a bad April. Granted and stipulated. It still wasn’t as bad as his April a year ago, when he had an ERA over 7 and allowed 10 home runs.

After that bad month Kyle put together a good 18-start run in which he posted a 2.89 ERA, right in line with his career norms, before having a bad September.

The jury’s still out on whether Kyle is in decline. I, for one, hope he is not.

Last year he had a good start (six innings, two runs) vs. the Sox August 6 and a bad one (4x innings, eight runs) against them August 29. The good one was at Wrigley, and Kyle has pitched much better at home than on the road this year.

That’s all I’ve got. Hopefully we get good Kyle tonight.

Lucas Giolito has become one of the better starters in the American League.

Except against the Cubs, who have pounded him in three of the four career starts he has made against them.

He has not started against the Cubs since 2019, so most of those players are gone now. No current Cub has more than nine career at-bats vs. Giolito. That’s Willson Contreras, who has homered twice off him. Jonathan Villar is 3-for-3 with a home run.

This year, Giolito has made three starts, though he missed a couple of weeks with a minor abdominal injury after his first one. That doesn’t seem to have affected him on his return, as he threw 99 pitches last Friday against the Angels.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It’s also on NBC Sports Chicago with the Sox announcers.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation White Sox site South Side Sox. If you do go there to interact with Sox fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.