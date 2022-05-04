Outside The Confines: A little Wednesday link break

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Hope the first half of your week has gone smoothly, and that the downward slide into the weekend goes quickly. It’s hard to believe it, but we are almost at the one-month mark of the major league season, and while we can still use the “small sample size” excuse with player performance, it’s safe to say we’re starting to see some of how the rest of the season will go (no comment on the Cubs’ place in the standings, obviously we all hope that will change).
That said, I think we’re really starting to get a sense of who the strongest players of the season are, and which previous dark-horse teams might actually have what it takes to make a postseason push this year.
There’s a lot of baseball left to play, but one month into the 2022 season and I’m already pretty sure my pre-season predictions are falling apart. Oh well.
Now on to the links!
- A lot of people watched Alex Bohm seemingly turn into a Phillies villain last month when a mouth-reading moment went viral. Ken Rosenthal looks at how Bohm and the Phillies managed to turn that moment into something positive. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- If you needed a good excuse to go to Las Vegas, how about going to see the first Triple-A Triple Championship over the last weekend in September?
- Lin-Manuel Miranda has an Emmy, a Tony, and a Grammy, but he’s never had a cup of coffee in the majors, something his cousin can now hold over him at the next family reunion.
I got a cousin in the Major Leagues! Felicidades Primo! All the Mirandas are cheering! -LMM https://t.co/jCs29QpFNH— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 3, 2022
- Dan Szymborski takes a look at Joey Votto’s frigid start to the season and asks: is this the beginning of the end for the Reds’ star?
- Did you just do a double-take? You can be forgiven when it comes to twin broadcasters Chris and Stefan Caray (and yes, that name should sound familiar, Harry is their great-grandfather). Spotlight by Zach Buchanan. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Nick Selbe looks at the Mariners and their unexpectedly hot start (and why it might only get better from here). Selbe also has a story on why Buck Showalter thinks it’s “funny” the Mets are getting the only punishments in recent hit-by-pitch drama.
- We don’t normally celebrate Pirates-themed news unless puppies are involved, but in the case of Chicago native Jack Suwinski making his major league debut this week, we’ll make an exception. Story by Mack Liederman.
- The Yankees might be lacking in plate discipline, but at least they’re making up for it by winning games. Story by Justin Choi.
- Are the Rockies scoreboard folks okay?
lol what pic.twitter.com/EjYaU3sgrm— Suzie Hunter (@TheSuzieHunter) May 4, 2022
- Mike Petriello offers up the three pitches quietly dominating baseball this season.
- Paul Lukas wants to know: What’s up with those bizarre Reds’ catchers’ boxes?
- Chris Cotillo looks at several Red Sox pitchers who are among those seeking more transparency from MLB when it comes to the different balls that seem to be in play right now.
- Hey guys, guess what? Eric Hosmer is finally heating up! Story by Jay Jaffe.
- Bryan Hoch gives you a story that will confirm what you might already know: Canadians are very nice people.
- Eli White might want to get a new prescription for contacts after this lost-ball moment. Story by Paul Casella.
- Here’s that Jays/Yankees moment I mentioned above if you just want to watch it.
I'm not crying, you're crying #BlueJays #Yankees @MLB pic.twitter.com/jCFdWpMnrq— Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) May 4, 2022
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
