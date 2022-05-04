BCB After Dark: Crosstown robbery

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: your nightly rest spot for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in and drown your sorrows tonight. We’re waiving the cover charge for Cubs fans tonight. There are still a few good tables available. Bring your own beverage.

The Cubs lost to the White Sox, 3-1 tonight. I did not enjoy that game.

Last night, the topic of discussion was what you thought about the use of larger bases in the majors. Fifty-two percent of you thought “Bring ‘em on!” The other 48 percent of you were evenly split between “No!” and “Who cares?”

On Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, I don’t do any movie discussion. You can always go back and read what I wrote about 1959’s Odds Against Tomorrow yesterday. But I always have time for a little jazz, so those of you who skip that can do so now. You won’t hurt my feelings.

I heard some of the great saxophonist Sonny Rollins on the satellite radio today and it made me realized that I haven’t featured Rollins in quite a while. So here’s a video with two performances by Rollins in Denmark in the sixties—one in 1965 and one in 1968. Of course because he’s in Denmark, both performances feature the great Danish jazz bassist Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen. The first performance adds Alan Dawson on drums and the second one has Kenny Drew on piano and Tootie Heath on drums.

Both performances feature Rollins’ classic composition “St. Thomas” as the second song. So you can listen to the two versions and compare.

Welcome back to everyone who skips all that jazz.

With the “Crosstown Classic” going on, I thought we Cubs fans could play a little game. Let’s pretend that Commissioner Manfred decided that the Cubs were allowed to take one player from the White Sox. No compensation for the White Sox. The Cubs just get that player. I suppose the Cubs have to pay the player, so I guess the Cubs get their contract too. But you’re not paying it.

So which White Sox player do you take? Who is the one player on the other side of town that you wished was on the North Side?

Do you get Dylan Cease or Eloy Jiménez back? What about talented veterans like Tim Anderson or José Abreu? How about a pitcher like Lucas Giolito or Michael Kopech? The Cubs get anyone you want. Your choice.

So which White Sox player would you like to see playing for the Cubs?

