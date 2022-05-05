Cub Tracks’ there’s no need to fear

Welcome to your thirsty Thursday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Well, these Cubs are a competitive club, but as we know, they may not be competitive enough. Certainly their timing isn’t good. They wasted all those runs on one game, and coulda used a few here, there, and everywhere else. But that’s a minor quibble.

The Cubs are who they are. And wherever you go, there you are.

Final: White Sox 4, Cubs 3. pic.twitter.com/7IdBw4QWxP — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 5, 2022

I opined in some articles toward the end of last year that Patrick Wisdom, Frank Schwindel, Rafael Ortega, and Alfonso Rivas were ‘building blocks’ for the future. And they are, despite the semantic argument... the question is whether they be straw, wood, or brick. And that question yet remains. There’s still a lot of season to play.

But if I didn’t like things humble and lovable, I wouldn’t be a Cubs fan. So that train’s still going ‘round and ‘round, and here we are, with a two-game series loss to the Pale Hose. Seiya Suzuki seized up in a key moment, and Ian Happ struck out shortly thereafter.

I could easily go all Simon Bar Sinister about it. But I’ll be patient. Next year will be great.

Patrick Wisdom with the good offense.@BleacherJeff with some brilliant defense. pic.twitter.com/ld3aw2R80K — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 5, 2022

