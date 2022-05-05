 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ there’s no need to fear

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one’s not for Riff Raff.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images

Welcome to your thirsty Thursday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Well, these Cubs are a competitive club, but as we know, they may not be competitive enough. Certainly their timing isn’t good. They wasted all those runs on one game, and coulda used a few here, there, and everywhere else. But that’s a minor quibble.

The Cubs are who they are. And wherever you go, there you are.

I opined in some articles toward the end of last year that Patrick Wisdom, Frank Schwindel, Rafael Ortega, and Alfonso Rivas were ‘building blocks’ for the future. And they are, despite the semantic argument... the question is whether they be straw, wood, or brick. And that question yet remains. There’s still a lot of season to play.

But if I didn’t like things humble and lovable, I wouldn’t be a Cubs fan. So that train’s still going ‘round and ‘round, and here we are, with a two-game series loss to the Pale Hose. Seiya Suzuki seized up in a key moment, and Ian Happ struck out shortly thereafter.

I could easily go all Simon Bar Sinister about it. But I’ll be patient. Next year will be great.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...