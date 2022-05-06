 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: What’s up with the balls?

Baseballs are just not traveling this year as MLB seems to have overcorrected the “lively” ball of recent years. The Mets staged a historic comeback. Reds are truly terrible. And other news around the league.

By Josh Timmers
We’re going to talk about balls today. Get your mind out of the gutter. That’s not what I mean. No one wants to talk about Rob Manfred and that other thing.

Sometimes I’ll watch a Mets game because Gary Cohen is just that good.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

