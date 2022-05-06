Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 6

It’s the “everyone wins” edition! As long as you consider “rain” to be part of “everyone.”

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs defrocked the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 6-2.

Other than a two-run home run to Caleb Hamilton in the fourth inning, starter Matt Dermody was excellent tonight as he picked up his second win. Dermody allowed just the two runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked no one, although he did hit one batter.

Another big night for left fielder Jared Young, who connected on his seventh home run of the season. It came with a man on in the top of the first and Iowa led the rest of the game. Young was 4 for 5 and scored three times.

DH Robel Garcia crushed a solo home run to center field in the second inning. It was his third home run of 2022. Garcia went 1 for 2 with three walks and three runs batted in. (Two of the three walks came with the bases loaded.)

First baseman Nelson Maldonado is adjusting just fine to Triple-A. He was 3 for 5 with a double. He has a six-game hitting streak.

This is the third-straight game that Brennen Davis has not played. He’s day-to-day with lower back tightness.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies usurped the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 9-5.

Javier Assad cruised to a win after allowing two runs, one earned, on seven hits over six innings. Assad struck out nine and walked just one batter.

Dalton Stambaugh got in trouble in the ninth inning, giving up two runs and having runners on first and second with two outs when Bryan Hudson was called in from the bullpen. Hudson struck out the only batter he faced for the save.

Center fielder Christopher Morel hit two home runs tonight, giving him six on the season. Morel hit the first one with the bases empty in the third inning and the second one with a man on in the seventh. Morel went 2 for 5 with a stolen base. He scored three times and he had the three RBI.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza also hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. In was Perlaza’s second home run. He was 1 for 4 with a walk on the game.

Finally, DH Bryce Ball added an insurance run in the top of the ninth with a solo home run, his third this season. Ball went 3 for 5 with a double, the home run and three runs batted in.

First baseman Andy Weber went 2 for 5 with an RBI.

Second baseman Christian Donahue went 2 for 5.

Here are Morel’s two home runs.

Morel mash x2!



No. 21 @Cubs prospect Christopher Morel delivered a pair of loud homers for @smokiesbaseball: pic.twitter.com/E006NfUqrp — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 7, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs demoted the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 4-2.

South Bend rode some strong pitching to the victory tonight. Starter Daniel Palencia gave up just one unearned run on three hits over four innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Manuel Espinoza got the win because Palencia didn’t go five, but he pitched just as well. Espinoza also gave up just one run (this one was earned) on three hits over four innings. Espinoza struck out an impressive nine batters and walked just one.

Hunter Bigge pitched the ninth inning and made things interesting after giving up a couple of two-out singles, but he struck out the final hitter of the game for the save. Bigge struck out two.

South Bend had nine hits tonight and everyone in the lineup got one except Fabian Pertuz, who had two, and Yohendrick Pinango, who didn’t have any but he walked three times so that’s still a great game.

Pertuz had a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth that ended up being the difference in the game. He was 2 for 5.

Pinango went 0 for 1 with the three walks and his first steal of the year.

Shortstop Ed Howard was 1 for 4 with two steals and he scored on Pertuz’s double.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Rained out in Salem. They will try to play a doubleheader on Sunday.