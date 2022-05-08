Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview, Sunday 5/8, 6:08 CT

Today's roster moves: Here

Sunday notes...

DOUBLING THEIR PLEASURE: The Cubs have turned nine double plays in their last five games combined, and 11 in their last seven. The team’s 30 double plays turned ranks third in the majors behind the Rockies (41) and Orioles (31).

The Cubs have turned nine double plays in their last five games combined, and 11 in their last seven. The team’s 30 double plays turned ranks third in the majors behind the Rockies (41) and Orioles (31). HAPP-ENINGS: Ian Happ has reached base safely in 16 straight games dating to April 18. Over that span he has a BA of just .245 (12-for-49), but a .397 OBP that includes 13 walks. He’s homered twice in those 16 games.

Ian Happ has reached base safely in 16 straight games dating to April 18. Over that span he has a BA of just .245 (12-for-49), but a .397 OBP that includes 13 walks. He’s homered twice in those 16 games. STARTING PITCHER WOES: The Cubs have had 17 games this season in which their starter has failed to complete five innings and the club is 4-13 in those games. That includes two games in which the Cubs used an opener (Game 2 Saturday, Daniel Norris and last Tuesday against the White Sox, Scott Effross).

The Cubs have had 17 games this season in which their starter has failed to complete five innings and the club is 4-13 in those games. That includes two games in which the Cubs used an opener (Game 2 Saturday, Daniel Norris and last Tuesday against the White Sox, Scott Effross). VIVA LA VIDA: Chris Martin, over his last six appearances, has thrown 5⅓ scoreless innings, allowed two hits and two walks (0.753 WHIP), struck out seven and held opponents to a .118 BA and .328 OPS.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Dodgers lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Walker Buehler, RHP

Since this is an emergency start by Justin Steele I don't have much to say. The Dodgers came into this series hitting LHP slightly worse than RHP, but the Cubs starting two lefties didn't help much.

Good luck, Justin.

Walker Buehler hasn't faced the Cubs much, and the last time was the day of the Cubs combined no-hitter against LA last summer, so most of the current Cubs haven’t seen him.

He's on a 14 inning scoreless streak. Clearly, we are doomed.

Today’s game is on ESPN. Marquee Sports Network PBP announcer Boog Sciambi will be calling this game:

Hey everyone, woke up this morning not feeling well and tested positive for Covid. Symptoms are minor. I look forward to being back with Eduardo and Coney a week from Sunday in St. Louis. My close friend Boog Sciambi will be in the booth this Sunday in Chicago. Thank you Boog. — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) May 5, 2022

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Dodgers site True Blue LA. If you do go there to interact with Dodgers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

The 2022 Game Thread procedure will be like last years, similar to what we’ve used for Spring Training.

You’ll find the game preview posted separately on the front page two hours before game time (90 minutes for some early day games following night games).

At the same time, a StoryStream containing the preview will also post on the front page, titled “Cubs vs. (Team) (Day of week/date) game threads.” It will contain every post related to that particular game, including the First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread, as well as the recap when it’s published. The recap will also live on the front page as a separate post.

You will also be able to find the preview, First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread in the box marked “Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page (you can also find them in this section link). The StoryStream for each game can also be found in that section.

The First Pitch thread will post at five minutes before game time, then an overflow thread at 90 minutes after the scheduled game time.

Discuss amongst yourselves.