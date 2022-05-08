Cub Tracks’ symptomatic

Welcome to your Sunday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Game one:

Wow, that was a TOOTBLAN to beat all TOOTBLANS, Nico. Straight out of the Ryan Theriot book of bad baserunning. I’m trying to decide whether I dislike the Yankees or the Dodgers more. The answer of course, is Cardinals, but still, I mull it over. The Mets and Padres are in the mix also.

I’m terribly sorry, but a good ballclub would suit me way better than a cool hotel across the street. We’ll be paying for that one Series win forever. I am unconvinced that they’re even trying to win another. Patrick Mooney addresses this feeling, below.

Final (Game 1): Dodgers 7, Cubs 0. pic.twitter.com/p0Tge7szcJ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 7, 2022

Game two:

Let’s try not to be all gloom and doom here. There are bright spots to this team.

Great slide here by Willson to get the @Cubs on the board. pic.twitter.com/14YUL2X16d — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 7, 2022

They serve to enhance the long periods of darkness, like the classical pieces on Black Sabbath albums. But all that jazz only points up the colossal job of mismanagement the Cubs’ braintrust has foisted off on us as progress.

When in doubt, leave no doubt. pic.twitter.com/EOnI5QboLn — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 8, 2022

This is precisely why I hate the Dodgers and Yankees and Cardinals. They rarely shop for clown shoes.

Right now, I don’t think Daniel Norris is the answer. Chuck Norris probably isn’t up to it. I’m not sure that the Norris Division could do the job.

Cubs RBI is a youth outreach program that supports the development of athletic and academic skills. #ItsDifferentHere pic.twitter.com/NuNAdzmbM6 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 7, 2022

2022: 17



Ortega 3

Hoerner 3

Suzuki 3

Rivas 2

Wisdom 1

Villar 1

Happ 1

Hermosillo 1

Heyward 1

Madrigal 1 pic.twitter.com/nLBe2hJnDH — Uncle Jeff (@ebsoftball) May 7, 2022

Good to see Miguel Amaya back doing some cage work #Cubs



( : @mamaya_9) pic.twitter.com/5vyzgzgYJD — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) May 7, 2022

Food for Thought:

