Cub Tracks’ symptomatic

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one wasn’t my jam.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Welcome to your Sunday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Game one:

Wow, that was a TOOTBLAN to beat all TOOTBLANS, Nico. Straight out of the Ryan Theriot book of bad baserunning. I’m trying to decide whether I dislike the Yankees or the Dodgers more. The answer of course, is Cardinals, but still, I mull it over. The Mets and Padres are in the mix also.

I’m terribly sorry, but a good ballclub would suit me way better than a cool hotel across the street. We’ll be paying for that one Series win forever. I am unconvinced that they’re even trying to win another. Patrick Mooney addresses this feeling, below.

Game two:

Let’s try not to be all gloom and doom here. There are bright spots to this team.

They serve to enhance the long periods of darkness, like the classical pieces on Black Sabbath albums. But all that jazz only points up the colossal job of mismanagement the Cubs’ braintrust has foisted off on us as progress.

This is precisely why I hate the Dodgers and Yankees and Cardinals. They rarely shop for clown shoes.

Right now, I don’t think Daniel Norris is the answer. Chuck Norris probably isn’t up to it. I’m not sure that the Norris Division could do the job.

Food for Thought:

