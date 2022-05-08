ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Bingo is back!

The Cubs will make their ESPN Sunday Night Baseball debut for 2022 when they host the Dodgers at Wrigley Field for the series finale tonight. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:08 p.m. CT. You know what that means, Cubs fans — Sunday Night Baseball Bingo is back.

To be clear, this is not the ESPN booth that originally inspired these cards. The original genesis for this game was born out of the frustration Andi Cruz Vanecek and I had on an early episode of Bleed Cubbie Blue’s podcast, Cuppa Cubbie Blue. Specifically, this game derived from an asinine comment from Alex Rodriguez that former Cub Javier Báez needed to “get more boring.” But that was far from the only asinine comment from the old booth. Who can forget gems like the Matt Vasgersian bachelorette party debacle or the absolute certainty that some player’s name would be pronounced incorrectly?

The new booth of Karl Ravech, David Cone and Eduardo Perez is...well, good, actually. I’ve watched a few Sunday Night games this season and found them informative and easy to listen to. Cubs fans tuning into tonight’s game will probably feel quite at home with our own Boog Sciambi filling in for Ravech tonight:

Hey everyone, woke up this morning not feeling well and tested positive for Covid. Symptoms are minor. I look forward to being back with Eduardo and Coney a week from Sunday in St. Louis. My close friend Boog Sciambi will be in the booth this Sunday in Chicago. Thank you Boog. — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) May 5, 2022

It will be interesting to see how Boog navigates the subtle differences between being the voice of a team, which is his role on Marquee Sports Network every other home game, and the more neutral arbiter of ESPN’s weekly showcase game.

But even with a much better team in the booth, the Bingo card has become a tradition, so with further ado, here is tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball Bingo card. Play for a blackout game if you want a real challenge.