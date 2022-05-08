Cubs roster move Marcus Stroman placed on injured list

As if the Cubs don't have enough problems, they have lost tonight's scheduled starter, Marcus Stroman:

Cubs moves…



• Stroman placed on IL (no designation)

• Steele starts tonight, Hendricks Mon

• Schwindel optioned to AAA Iowa

• Sampson selected from AAA Iowa — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 8, 2022

Usually -- but not always -- an IL placement with no designation means COVID-19. That's the only speculation I'll make.

Another story here is the shipment of Frank Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa. He's not hitting, and the team needs hitting. Alfonso Rivas thus inherits the first base job, and he's been hitting pretty well.

Adrian Sampson's presence means he's either going to start on the road trip or serve as a long reliever.

As always, we await developments.