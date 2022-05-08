 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cubs roster move Marcus Stroman placed on injured list

This is not good.

By Al Yellon
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

As if the Cubs don't have enough problems, they have lost tonight's scheduled starter, Marcus Stroman:

Usually -- but not always -- an IL placement with no designation means COVID-19. That's the only speculation I'll make.

Another story here is the shipment of Frank Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa. He's not hitting, and the team needs hitting. Alfonso Rivas thus inherits the first base job, and he's been hitting pretty well.

Adrian Sampson's presence means he's either going to start on the road trip or serve as a long reliever.

As always, we await developments.

