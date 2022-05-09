Baseball history unpacked, May 9

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that we can observe as they expand and change over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Gus Krock, Josh Reilly, Tommy Clarke, Billy Jurges, Sam Mejias, Laddie Renfroe, Dillon Maples. Also notable: Tony Gwynn HOF.

Today in world history:

1386 - Treaty of Windsor between Portugal and England (oldest diplomatic alliance in the world still in force).

1753 - King Louis XV disbands French parliament.

1785 - British inventor Joseph Bramah patents beer-pump handle.

1865 - President Andrew Johnson issues a proclamation declaring armed resistance in the South is virtually at an end; this is the commonly accepted end date of the American Civil War.

1914 - US President Woodrow Wilson proclaims Mother's Day.

1922 - The International Astronomical Union formally adopt Annie Jump Cannon's stellar classification system, which with only minor changes, is still used today.

1941 - British intelligence at Bletchley Park breaks German spy codes after capturing Enigma machines aboard the weather ship Muenchen.

