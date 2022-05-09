Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres preview, Monday 5/9, 8:40 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

Monday notes...

WILLSON!: Over his last 11 games, Willson Contreras is batting .293/.383/.488 (12-for-41) with three doubles, a triple, a home run, seven runs scored and five walks.

Patrick Wisdom has struck out 35 times this season, leading the team. But three other NL players have struck out more entering Monday’s action: Dansby Swanson (40), Adam Duvall (38) and Chris Taylor (36). WICK: Rowan Wick, over his last nine outings: nine innings, 0.00 ERA (one unearned run), 12 strikeouts, .182 opponents BA.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/SwtmKlVpiQ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 9, 2022

Padres lineup:

Also of note for tonight (time listed is ET):

Umpires for #Cubs (9-18) at #Padres (19-10):

Dan Iassogna, Scott Barry, Ben May, Clint Vondrak (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 9:40 pm

Venue: Petco Park — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) May 9, 2022

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. MacKenzie Gore, LHP

Quick quiz!

Here are two stat lines. Without looking, which one is Kyle Hendricks’ 2022 line so far this year?

Six starts, 2-4, 6.07 ERA, 1.608 WHIP, 11 HR allowed in 29⅔ innings

Six starts, 1-3, 5.64 ERA, 1.484 WHIP, 6 HR allowed in 30⅓ innings

If you guessed the top line, you’d be wrong. That was Kyle through six starts last year. He then went on a nice run for three months in which he looked like pre-2021 Kyle.

I don’t see any reason he can’t do that again. Last year Kyle made one start vs. San Diego, June 1 at Wrigley Field, and allowed three runs in six innings. He has a 2.93 ERA and 0.978 WHIP in five career starts at Petco Park.

Gonna go out on a limb and say tonight’s the night Kyle begins his good run of 2022.

MacKenzie Gore has been a top Padres pitching prospect for quite some time. He was their first-round pick in 2017 (third overall) and has been a Top 10 overall prospect in MLB for the last couple of years.

Gore made his MLB debut this year and has made four starts, all of them good. He has never faced the Cubs or anyone on their active roster.

Clearly, we are doomed.

Today's game is on Marquee Sports Network.

Discuss amongst yourselves.