Cubs roster move: Frank Schwindel recalled, David Robertson to injured list

Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel began this season quite poorly, batting .209/.250/.308 (19-for-91) with two home runs. As part of a flurry of roster moves Sunday, Schwindel was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Frank never made it to Des Moines, apparently:

Frank Schwindel is on my flight to San Diego and sitting in a middle seat. — Jack Pastuovic (@jackpastuovic) May 9, 2022

Nicely spotted, Jack Pastuovic. I particularly like the “middle seat” detail.

Here are the corresponding roster moves:

Cubs put RHP David Robertson on IL with no injury distinction.



Frank Schwindel recalled.



RHP Adrian Sampson optioned to Triple A.



LHP Conner Menez selected.



Menez doesn’t need to be added to 40-man because of Robertson’s non-injury IL move which happens when COVID related. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 9, 2022

Adrian Sampson appeared in Sunday’s game, of course, and the Cubs could use an extra relief pitcher in any case. Essentially, Schwindel replaces Sampson, and Menez replaces Robertson.

I hope this doesn’t indicate a COVID-19 outbreak among the Cubs, but they’re keeping some players around just in case.

Lastly, as if this team didn’t have enough problems, now they’re down to basically two healthy starting pitchers (Kyle Hendricks, starting tonight, and Drew Smyly). Wade Miley might be ready to start his 2022 season soon, but likely not during this series. As always, we await developments.