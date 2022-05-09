 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cubs roster move: Frank Schwindel recalled, David Robertson to injured list

That was fast.

By Al Yellon
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel began this season quite poorly, batting .209/.250/.308 (19-for-91) with two home runs. As part of a flurry of roster moves Sunday, Schwindel was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Frank never made it to Des Moines, apparently:

Nicely spotted, Jack Pastuovic. I particularly like the “middle seat” detail.

Here are the corresponding roster moves:

Adrian Sampson appeared in Sunday’s game, of course, and the Cubs could use an extra relief pitcher in any case. Essentially, Schwindel replaces Sampson, and Menez replaces Robertson.

I hope this doesn’t indicate a COVID-19 outbreak among the Cubs, but they’re keeping some players around just in case.

Lastly, as if this team didn’t have enough problems, now they’re down to basically two healthy starting pitchers (Kyle Hendricks, starting tonight, and Drew Smyly). Wade Miley might be ready to start his 2022 season soon, but likely not during this series. As always, we await developments.

