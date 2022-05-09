Marquee Sports Network programming is now available on DIRECTV

Marquee Sports Network announced Monday that its programming will be carried nationally on satellite provider DIRECTV.

“We are thrilled to now offer Marquee Sports Network to DIRECTV and its customers across the country, giving Cubs fans access to all of our unique programming and studio content,” said Marquee Sports Network General Manager Mike McCarthy. “Our goal has always been to deliver Cubs content, as well as all of our programming, to fans nationwide and we’re thankful for this expanded carriage agreement with DIRECTV.”

“The addition of Marquee to DIRECTV’s Sports Tier further cements our leadership position in regional sports networks across all pay TV providers,” said Rob Thun, Chief Content Officer, DIRECTV. “It also gives passionate, displaced Cubs fans nationwide access to popular team content not available elsewhere.”

Now, let me explain what this means.

All of Marquee’s programming is now available to everyone with a DIRECTV subscription, with the exception of live Cubs games (and live Chicago Sky WNBA games). For live games outside the Cubs market territory, you will still have to subscribe to MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings, even if you are a DIRECTV subscriber. DIRECTV will continue to carry live Cubs games on Marquee Sports Network on Channel 664 to those authorized subscribers living within the Cubs market territory.

This is the first out-of-market deal for Marquee’s non-live-game coverage. This is something many of you have asked about, how to view other programs Marquee carries such as their interview shows, studio coverage and broadcasts of classic Cubs games and highlights. Now, DIRECTV subscribers outside of the Cubs market territory will have access to this programming.