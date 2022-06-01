Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Wednesday 6/1, 7:05 CT

Today's roster move: Here

Wednesday notes:

THE MOREL FILES: In addition to his (current) franchise record 14 straight games reaching base to start a career, Christopher Morel is riding an 11-game hitting streak, the longest for any Cub this year, and during the streak he’s batting .283/.377/.457 (13-for-46) with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.

CYCLING: The Cubs hit a single, double, triple and home run in the sixth inning Tuesday night, the first time they have hit for a cycle in one inning since May 9, 2018 vs. Miami (third inning).

STEALING: The Cubs have stolen at least one base in 11 straight games. It is the longest stretch for the team since they did it in 14 straight games from September 5-19, 1986 (H/T: Ed Hartig). The Cubs are second in the NL in steals (34) behind the Cardinals (40) and rank tied for third in MLB (Rangers are second with 39).

WILLSON!: Willson Contreras' home run Tuesday had an exit velocity of 116.0 mph, the hardest-hit homer of his career and the second-hardest homer by a Cub in the Statcast Era (since 2015). Kyle Schwarber hit one 117.1 mph, April 24, 2018 vs. Cleveland.

WORDS OF WISDOM: Patrick Wisdom, last 12 games: .311/.404/.689 (14-for-45) with two doubles and five home runs. He's struck out 15 times in those games, which is improved from his previous K rate (53 in 117 AB).

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/K8CyQ0oBYT — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 1, 2022

Brewers lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Jason Alexander, RHP

Kyle Hendricks has made 10 starts this year. The way I see them, five have been pretty bad, one mediocre, four very good.

It’s time for Kyle to show us that either he can get back to his previous level, or we have to live with this.

He’s made two starts against the Brewers this year. He was very good on Opening Day against them, not so much April 29 in Milwaukee, where the Brewers smashed three home runs off him.

Good luck, Kyle.

I’m sure Jason Alexander has heard all the Seinfeld jokes he can bear, so I’ll refrain, except to point out this: He was born March 1, 1993. That’s right at the peak of the TV show’s popularity. Unless that was some sort of family tradition name, you’d think his parents would have named him something else.

Anyway — Alexander is making his MLB debut tonight. He was signed by the Angels in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, was in the Marlins system in 2021 (though appeared in only seven games last year due to injury) and signed with Milwaukee as a minor league free agent this past winter.

He has posted a 2.64 ERA and 1.091 WHIP in nine appearances (seven starts) for Triple-A Nashville this year. Alexander is 29, so not really a prospect, and is the younger brother of Scott Alexander, who pitched seven seasons for the Royals and Dodgers and who is currently in the Giants minor league system. A third brother, Stu Alexander, pitched in the Marlins organization from 2004-11.

Discuss amongst yourselves.