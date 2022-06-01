Outside The Confines: Derek Jeter hits Twitter

Evidently, the siren song of social media was unavoidably for Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, who finally decided to join micro-blogging platform Twitter on Tuesday. While there wasn’t much groundbreaking in his first day of posting, it still sent fans into a flurry of excitement, so let’s look at what he posted on his first day. If you’re on Twitter and want to follow him, you can find his account here.
Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses. https://t.co/DQwmgjU9jW— Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) May 31, 2022
It’s my hair but it’s a shag… a Ralph Tresvant shag. https://t.co/M55MMeyBVk— Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) May 31, 2022
Made it through my first day on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/bAidsTDzXs— Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) June 1, 2022
Now on to the rest of today’s links!
- Jay Jaffe looks at some changes to the White Sox thanks to DFAs and injury.
- The Phillies might not be doing so hot, but Joe Girardi isn’t worried about his job. Story by Mike McDaniel.
- Ken Rosenthal offers a little more detail on why firing Girardi wouldn’t solve the Phillies’ problems anyway. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- I truly love any examples of parents single-handedly catching fouls while still holding their children. Story by Pat James.
- The Rays have had plenty of luck working with their starting pitchers, Justin Choi looks at the latest breakthrough.
- A lot of people talk about Rookie of the Year contenders, but Michael Shapiro is looking at Jeremy Pena as one of the most professional rookies ever.
- Mickey Callaway has been fired from his job with the Mexican League. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Anthony Castrovince assesses some quality starters who might be playing for new teams after the trade deadline.
- While we play trade guessing games, Bradford Doolittle does a thought exercise in trading Juan Soto to all 29 potential trade destinations to see which one makes the most sense.
- Ben Clemens looks into pitch arounds and a pitcher’s habit of avoiding known sluggers.
- Madison Williams offers a look at what might be the single worst missed strike of the season from this week.
- Kody Clemens debuted for the Tigers this week, and his legendary papa Roger was on hand for the big moment. (AP)
- Cody Stavenhagen takes a more focused look at Clemens’ debut and all the pressures associated with having such a legacy attached to a name. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Catch of the year?
WHAT A SNAG ELI WHITE!@Rangers | #StraightUpTX | BSSW pic.twitter.com/ulvlrBVOnT— Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) May 31, 2022
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
