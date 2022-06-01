 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: Derek Jeter hits Twitter

And you’ll see the catch of the year!

By Ashley MacLennan
Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Evidently, the siren song of social media was unavoidably for Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, who finally decided to join micro-blogging platform Twitter on Tuesday. While there wasn’t much groundbreaking in his first day of posting, it still sent fans into a flurry of excitement, so let’s look at what he posted on his first day. If you’re on Twitter and want to follow him, you can find his account here.

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

