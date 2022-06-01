Outside The Confines: Derek Jeter hits Twitter

Evidently, the siren song of social media was unavoidably for Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, who finally decided to join micro-blogging platform Twitter on Tuesday. While there wasn’t much groundbreaking in his first day of posting, it still sent fans into a flurry of excitement, so let’s look at what he posted on his first day. If you’re on Twitter and want to follow him, you can find his account here.

Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses. https://t.co/DQwmgjU9jW — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) May 31, 2022

It’s my hair but it’s a shag… a Ralph Tresvant shag. https://t.co/M55MMeyBVk — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) May 31, 2022

Made it through my first day on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/bAidsTDzXs — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) June 1, 2022

