Cubs roster move: Drew Smyly to injured list, Jason Heyward activated

During Monday’s second game, Drew Smyly left with an oblique injury after throwing three hitless innings.

Here’s some video showing what happened [VIDEO].

Oblique injuries are hard to come back from at times and so the Cubs are giving Smyly some time off, placing him on the 15-day injured list today. Smyly has a 3.80 ERA and 1.266 WHIP in nine starts this year, with 10 walks and 34 strikeouts in 42⅔ innings, which is pretty much in line with expectations.

To replace Smyly on the active roster, Jason Heyward was activated from the injured list. Heyward is in tonight's lineup.

Also, Michael Rucker was activated from the injured list and Nelson Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Lastly, right-handed pitcher Manuel Rodríguez has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa and placed on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow strain. That opens the 40-man spot that the Cubs needed, as Heyward was not considered on the 40-man while out with COVID-19.