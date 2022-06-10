Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees preview, Friday 6/10, 6:05 CT

Today’s roster moves: Here

Friday notes...

IT’S HARD TO COME BACK FROM THIS FAR DOWN: The Cubs are 10 games under .500. Only one team in Cubs franchise history has come from that far below break-even to finish with a winning record, in 1968. That team was 35-45 and finished 84-78, presaging their great start to 1969. The 2007 Cubs were nine games under at 22-31 and finished 85-77 and won the NL Central. Pretty safe to say the 2022 Cubs aren’t going to do that.

From 2016-20, the Cubs posted a 64-36 record (.640) against American League teams, but over the last two years they are 8-20 against the other league (6-14 in 2021 and 2-6 so far this year). STILL LEADING THE LEAGUE: Despite Wednesday’s rainout and Thursday’s off day, the Cubs are still on top of MLB in runs scored in the first inning with 50. The Nationals and Twins are tied for second with 48, and both those teams have played three more games than the Cubs.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/crItMVrFIi — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2022

Yankees lineup:

Also of interest for tonight:

Umpires for #Cubs (23-33) at #Yankees (41-16):

Pat Hoberg, Nick Mahrley, Mark Carlson, Will Little (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 7:05 pm

Venue: Yankee Stadium — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) June 10, 2022

Wade Miley, LHP vs. Luis Severino, RHP

Wade Miley has missed 17 days with a shoulder issue, so he’s been out for three starts.

Hopefully, the time off has calmed down whatever that was.

Current Yankees are hitting .255 (36-for-141) against Miley. Anthony Rizzo, who’s faced him more than any other Yankee, is 6-for-30 (.200) against Miley with a home run.

Honestly, I don’t know what to expect here. With a couple of off days including the rainout, Alec Mills might be available to piggyback with Miley.

Like all the Yankees starters, Luis Severino is having a very good year. His last start was outstanding, one hit allowed in seven innings with 10 strikeouts vs. the Tigers June 4. He has never faced the Cubs, and among current Cubs... well, you don’t really want to know (all right, if you do, 4-for-21). Ugh. This probably will not be pretty.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

