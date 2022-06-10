Cubs roster moves: Wade Miley, Chris Martin activated, Clint Frazier DFA, Marcus Stroman to IL

Wade Miley has missed three starts, not starting since May 17, with a left shoulder issue. Chris Martin has been on the bereavement list for more than a week (the maximum), so he had to be placed on the restricted list (thus removing him from the 40-man roster).

Both Miley and Suzuki have been activated from the injured list for tonight’s game against the Yankees in Yankee Stadium. Miley will start the game for the Cubs.

To make room for these two on the active roster, as well as other moves, here are multiple tweets:

Wade Miley has been activated and starts tonight.



Alfonso Rivas and Michael Rucker optioned to Triple-A Iowa.



Yan Gomes and Jonathan Villar activated. #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) June 10, 2022

Clint Frazier has been designated for assignment to make room for Chris Martin’s return from restricted list. #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) June 10, 2022

The Cubs DFA Clint Frazier just as he returns to NY while Marcus Stroman goes on the IL with right shoulder inflammation. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 10, 2022

Miley will start tonight’s game against the Yankees, and it’s still unclear who will start Sunday’s game. Kyle Hendricks or Justin Steele could be in play for that start, although the team hasn’t said anything about the status of Hendricks, who hasn’t pitched since June 1.

As always, we await developments. The game preview will post in a few minutes.