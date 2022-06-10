 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cubs roster moves: Wade Miley, Chris Martin activated, Clint Frazier DFA, Marcus Stroman to IL

And several other moves have been made.

By Al Yellon
/ new
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Wade Miley has missed three starts, not starting since May 17, with a left shoulder issue. Chris Martin has been on the bereavement list for more than a week (the maximum), so he had to be placed on the restricted list (thus removing him from the 40-man roster).

Both Miley and Suzuki have been activated from the injured list for tonight’s game against the Yankees in Yankee Stadium. Miley will start the game for the Cubs.

To make room for these two on the active roster, as well as other moves, here are multiple tweets:

Miley will start tonight’s game against the Yankees, and it’s still unclear who will start Sunday’s game. Kyle Hendricks or Justin Steele could be in play for that start, although the team hasn’t said anything about the status of Hendricks, who hasn’t pitched since June 1.

As always, we await developments. The game preview will post in a few minutes.

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...