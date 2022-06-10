Outside The Confines: Nickelback can’t save the Angels

The Angels seemed willing to try just about anything to bust out of their losing streak, which finally ended at 14 games late Thursday night with a 5-2 win over the Red Sox in Anaheim.

First, they fired Joe Maddon, which was something of a surprise. Then, during Wednesday’s game without Maddon at the helm, each and every Angels player changed their walk-up music to Nickelback. Yes, you heard that correctly. Nickelback. Now, I’m Canadian, so perhaps the cultural loathing of Nickelback isn’t as rich in the US. In Canada, there is something we call “CanCon” which refers to a radio broadcast requirement that a certain percentage of all music played on Canadian airwaves must be Canadian.

So we’ve all heard a lot of Nickelback. And none of it is good.

Which is why I tell you that I am not surprised the Nickelback Offensive did not work and only punished those who had to listen to it. Better luck with the next plan, Angels.

The Angels turned to Nickelback walk-up songs to end their losing skid. The baseball gods struck back after their ears started bleeding. The streak is now at 14 losses in a row after a 1-0 loss to the Red Sox, with Mike Trout still sidelined and day-to-day with a groin injury. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 9, 2022

Now on to the rest of today’s links.

“I mean is that really a question?”



Tony La Russa suggests that it was obviously a good decision to intentionally walk Trea Turner with two strikes to get to Max Muncy, who hit a home run pic.twitter.com/8WYlwJTCm0 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 9, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.