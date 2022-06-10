 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: Nickelback can’t save the Angels

A quirky walk-up gimmick wasn’t enough to help the club this week.

By Ashley MacLennan
The Angels seemed willing to try just about anything to bust out of their losing streak, which finally ended at 14 games late Thursday night with a 5-2 win over the Red Sox in Anaheim.

First, they fired Joe Maddon, which was something of a surprise. Then, during Wednesday’s game without Maddon at the helm, each and every Angels player changed their walk-up music to Nickelback. Yes, you heard that correctly. Nickelback. Now, I’m Canadian, so perhaps the cultural loathing of Nickelback isn’t as rich in the US. In Canada, there is something we call “CanCon” which refers to a radio broadcast requirement that a certain percentage of all music played on Canadian airwaves must be Canadian.

So we’ve all heard a lot of Nickelback. And none of it is good.

Which is why I tell you that I am not surprised the Nickelback Offensive did not work and only punished those who had to listen to it. Better luck with the next plan, Angels.

