Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 10

Some bad bullpens on the farm tonight.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs got stuck in the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 7-6.

Starter Caleb Kilian went 3.2 innings and gave up three runs on seven hits, including two home runs that accounted for all three runs. Kilian struck out six and walked one.

The I-Cubs had a 6-3 lead heading to the bottom of the ninth, but Aneuris Rosario allowed the first two batters to reach before leaving for Brendan Little. Little couldn’t throw strikes and he allowed the two inherited runners to score and then two of his own to take the loss.

The final line on Little was two runs on no hits and three walks over two-thirds of an inning. One of the walks was intentional and Little struck out one. There were also two crucial wild pitches uncorked by Little.

Right fielder Narciso Crook hit a solo home run in the third inning, his fifth of the season. Crook went 2 for 5 and scored twice.

There were 16 hits by Iowa in this game and everyone who got an at-bat had at least one hit. But they went just 4 for 17 with runners in scoring position.

Shortstop Dixon Machado was 2 for 5 with a walk and a stolen base. Machado had one run batted in.

Left fielder Darius Hill was 3 for 6 with one RBI.

Catcher John Hicks went 2 for 4 with a walk and one run scored.

Third baseman Levi Jordan was 2 for 5 with a double. He scored one run and drove in one.

Second baseman Carlos Sepulveda was also 2 for 5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored.

On Kilian:

After 4: @IowaCubs 4, @MudHens 3.



Final line for Caleb Kilian: 3.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 6 K, 1 BB.



Some context for the Kilian outing. It felt very experimental. Worked on secondaries a lot more than usual. Felt like there was an added purpose tonight. — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen) June 11, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were shelled by the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 14-10.

Starter Anderson Espinoza pitched four innings and allowed five runs on six hits, including two home runs. Espinoza walked three and struck out three.

Peyton Remy took the loss in relief. Remy got knocked around for nine runs on eight hits (just one home run, but it was a three-run shot) over 3.2 innings. Remy struck out two, walked four and hit one batter.

Right fielder Alexander Canario hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning. It was his 13th home run of the season and sixth in Double-A. Canario also had a two-run double in the fourth inning for five total RBI. He was 3 for 5 and also stole a base.

In the sixth inning, first baseman Matt Mervis hit a solo home run, also his sixth with the Smokies but 15th overall. Mervis went 2 for 5 with a double, the home run and two runs scored.

DH Bryce Ball had a two-run double in the first inning. He went 2 for 4 with a walk and he scored three times.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter was 2 for 5 and scored twice.

Here’s Canario’s home run:

My guy Alexander Canario is heating up pic.twitter.com/3iwGfAFXPl — Todd ⚾️ (@CubsCentral08) June 11, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were popped by the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), 6-1.

Daniel Palencia started and took the loss. Palencia gave up two runs on two hits over four innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Jordan Nwogu had two doubles in a 3 for 4 game. He also walked once and scored once.

DH Yohendrick Pinango and third baseman Luis Verdugo were both 2 for 4.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans cleaned up the Carolina Mudcats (Brewers), 5-3.

Starter Porter Hodge got the win after giving up one run on just two hits over five innings. Hodge struck out seven and walked one. He also hit a batter.

Luis Angel Rodriguez relived Hodge and left the game when he was struck in the head with a line drive in the seventh inning. Rodriguez was down for a while but eventually got back on his feet and walked off by himself, although the trainer did have his arm lightly around his waist. His line was unimportant, but he allowed one run on a solo home run and two hits total over 1.1 innings. Rodriguez struck out two and walked no one.

DH Kevin Alcantara hit an opposite field two-run home run in the fourth inning, his seventh of the season. Alcantara went 1 for 5.

Shortstop Kevin Made went 0 for 2 with two walks and a sacrifice fly. He scored twice.

Here’s Alcantara’s home run.