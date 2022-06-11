Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees preview, Saturday 6/11, 6:15 CT

Saturday notes...

THE BATS: Since May 20, the Cubs have posted a .343 OBP and scored 100 runs, averaging five runs per game. Unfortunately, that’s resulted in a W/L record of just 8-12 in the 20 games since then.

The main reason for that 8-12 record is the 122 runs allowed in that span (6.1 runs per game), including 35 home runs allowed. Yikes. NOT WINNING THE CLOSE ONES: The Cubs have had 32 games decided by two or fewer runs, just two fewer than the MLB-leading Orioles. They have a MLB-worst record of 12-20 in those games, and Friday’s loss dropped their record in one-run games to 6-14.

The Cubs have had 32 games decided by two or fewer runs, just two fewer than the MLB-leading Orioles. They have a MLB-worst record of 12-20 in those games, and Friday’s loss dropped their record in one-run games to 6-14. WILLSON!: Willson Contreras’ .396 OBP ranks third in the National League and ninth in MLB.

Willson Contreras’ .396 OBP ranks third in the National League and ninth in MLB. HOT HITTING: Rafael Ortega, 12 games since May 26: .400/.475/.543 (14-for-35), two doubles, a home run, five walks.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup against the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/oGemnQTmKi — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 11, 2022

Yankees lineup:

Matt Swarmer, RHP vs. Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Well, THIS ought to be interesting.

Matt Swarmer is making his third MLB start. He’s done well in both of them, and both were against good, contending teams.

But those teams aren’t the Yankees. Obviously Swarmer has never faced the Yankees or anyone on their roster. Maybe that’ll be to his advantage. Let’s hope so.

Jordan Montgomery is, like all the Yankees starters, having a fine year. He’s been remarkably consistent, too: Since a bad opening start left his ERA at 8.10, after that his ERA has not been above 3.35 or below 2.51. Last three starts: 2.33 ERA, 0.776 WHIP. What’s really amazing about this Yankees staff is that they simply don’t walk people. They’ve issued 134 walks in 56 games — about 2.3 walks per game. (The Cubs, by comparison, have 181 walks issued in the same number of games, 3,2 per game, and that’s only a bit above the league average of 178.)

Montgomery has never faced the Cubs and only a handful of Cubs have any at-bats against him. And don’t send a LHB up against him, LHB have a .406 OPS against him.

Good luck, Cubs hitters.

